Tiger Woods' restaurant deleted video of employee before deadly crash, lawsuit alleges

On Monday, May 20, "CBS This Morning" welcomes new co-hosts

The parents of a drunk driver who crashed his car and died last December are suing Tiger Woods and his girlfriend over their son's death. Nick Immesberger was a bartender at Woods' flagship restaurant in Jupiter, Florida. His parents say he died after being served excessive amounts of alcohol by the staff there. Woods' girlfriend was the general manager of the establishment.



Florida law states vendors are responsible for knowingly serving to a customer with an addiction – and Immesberger's family claims defendants knew their son had a drinking problem, reports CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports. His parents say they're filing this lawsuit now because the restaurant destroyed evidence. Even though Woods and his girlfriend weren't there, they say he is responsible.

Immesberger's mother fought back tears as she talked about the night her son died five months ago.



"He had plans. He wanted to be a firefighter," she said.

The lawsuit alleges the defendants "served Immesberger alcohol to the point of severe intoxication" after his shift as a bartender ended. When he crashed his car that night, Immesberger had a blood alcohol content over three times the legal limit. The parents' attorneys say they sued because the bar allegedly deleted video showing Immesberger drinking at the bar before the crash.



"They knew about the crash that night, and shortly thereafter that video evidence was then destroyed," their attorney said.

Meet the new faces of "CBS This Morning"

The lawsuit also states Woods and the other defendants "had direct knowledge that Immesberger had a habitual problem with alcohol," yet continued to serve him at the bar, adding that they "not only ignored Immesberger's disease, they fueled it."

Woods responded to the suit Tuesday, saying, "We're all very sad that Nick passed away. It was a terrible night, a terrible ending and we feel bad for him and his entire family."

Woods' life had recently rebounded after years of legal troubles, including a DUI arrest two years ago. Last month, he won the Masters and last week, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. But Immesberger's parents say now Woods should be punished for their son's death.



"He was a huge part of our family and he's left behind four siblings and he just wasn't finished here yet," his mother said.

CBS News reached out to Woods' attorney for a response but have not heard back. This all comes as Woods is set to play in the second major of the year, the PGA Championship, starting Thursday.