New "CBS This Morning" co-hosts tell Stephen Colbert: "It's a new chapter"

"CBS This Morning" is starting a "new chapter" with new co-hosts Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil joining Gayle King at the table, but longtime viewers like Stephen Colbert don't have to worry: "It's still going to be the same show," King said. The new co-hosts joined Colbert on "The Late Show" on Tuesday night, telling him they are still dedicated to bringing the news each morning.

King, Mason and Dokoupil said they are getting to know each other — "in a good way," King said -- ahead of their first show together on Monday, May 20 at 7 a.m. But King assured Colbert and other longtime viewers "we're not strangers to each other."

King said that when she met with CBS News president Susan Zirinsky — who King called a "badass" — she was worried they would be "starting from scratch," but Zirinsky assured her the core and the "bones" of the show would be staying the same.

"It's still going to be real news, still going to be original reporting, still going to be hard news" Dokoupil agreed. "With a heart," King added.

Colbert called King — the only current anchor who will be staying at the table — the "OG," or "Original Gayle." King has been with "CBS This Morning" since the show started in 2012, and she called the changes "great for John [Dickerson], great for Norah [O'Donnell] and I really think it's great for me."

Norah O'Donnell has been named anchor and managing editor of "CBS Evening News." O'Donnell will also be the lead anchor of political events for the network and continue as a contributing correspondent for "60 Minutes." John Dickerson will shift roles to report for "60 Minutes" and contribute to election specials.

Colbert told King, Mason and Dokoupil that he watches "CBS This Morning" every morning and he is "happy" if he makes it into the Eye Opener and if he didn't, he "would be very sad all day." The trio reminded Colbert the Eye Opener will still be there.

Guests Gayle King, Anthony Mason, Tony Dokoupil seen on the Tue., May 14, 2019, "Late Show." Scott Kowalchyk/CBS Broadcasting Inc.

There also won't be any confusion about having two "Anthonys" around the table, since Dokoupil said his name on his birth certificate is Tony. Dokoupil joked his parents "weren't real confident I would be able to spell Anthony ... I can't even spell Anthony to this day."

The three new co-hosts said they are excited to get started covering the 2020 campaign. Dokoupil, who met his wife Katy Tur while they were both working at MSNBC during the 2016 campaign, said he was interviewing voters during that race. "It was the greatest experience you can have," Dokoupil said.

Dokoupil and Tur recently welcomed a son, Teddy, who Colbert gifted a "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" onesie.