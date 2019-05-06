Tiger Woods receives Presidential Medal of Freedom in White House ceremony

President Trump is honoring Tiger Woods for his comeback Masters win by awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, at the White House on Monday. Mr. Trump, who was watching the tournament closely and tweeting about it last month, already congratulated Woods by phone.

"Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday's @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!" Mr. Trump tweeted last month.

Mr. Trump has called Woods a "truly great campion." Mr. Trump has golfed with Woods in the past, and has tweeted about him for years. He's also praised Woods for offering a diplomatic answer last year in response to a question about Mr. Trump's relationship with the NFL and NBA. Woods has won the Masters five times.

"Tiger Woods showed great class in the way he answered the question about the Office of the Presidency and me. Now they say the so-called "left" is angry at him," Mr. Trump tweeted in September 2018. "So sad, but the 'center & right' loves Tiger, Kanye, George Foreman, Jim Brown & so many other greats, even more..."

The Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony is happening in the White House Rose Garden at 6 p.m.