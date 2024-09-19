This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 22)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

The Cadillac Escalade IQ electric vehicle on the test track at GM's Milford Proving Ground in Milford, Mich. CBS News

COVER STORY: GM's CEO on electric vehicles: "This is one of the most exciting times in our industry"

Correspondent Kris Van Cleave talks with Mary Barra, General Motors' second-longest-serving CEO, about the company's expanding electric vehicle lineup. He also takes a "high-speed" tour of GM's Milford Proving Ground in Michigan, which has been a hub for automotive innovation for a century, and gets behind the wheel of GM's soon-to-be-released electric Cadillac Escalade IQ.

ALMANAC: September 22

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

ARTS: How Mad Magazine's humor created a revolution

Mad Magazine began in 1952 as a comic book that made fun of other comic books – and soon became an institution for mocking authority in all spheres of life, from TV, movies and advertising, to politicians and parents. Correspondent David Pogue visits a new museum exhibition celebrating the humor of Mad, as created by the artists and writers who called themselves "the usual gang of idiots."

Mad Magazine

Exhibition: "What, Me Worry? The Art and Humor of Mad Magazine," at the Norman Rockwell Museum, Stockbridge, Mass. (though October 27) | Exhibition magazine

Cartoonist Steve Brodner

THE NEW SEASON: Art

"Sunday Morning" previews upcoming museum exhibitions.

Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder (with drummer Matt Cameron) performs "Even Flow" during the band's tour in Missoula, Mont. CBS News

MUSIC: On the road with Pearl Jam

Since their debut nearly 35 years ago, Pearl Jam has been one of the world's most popular and influential rock groups. They've produced 12 studio albums (including their latest, "Dark Matter"), while also fighting with their label, refusing to make videos, and suing Ticketmaster. In a rare interview, lead singer Eddie Vedder and bassist Jeff Ament talk with correspondent Anthony Mason about success, friendship, creativity, and giving back to their loyal fans.

PREVIEW: Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder on writing songs while surfing

You can stream Pearl Jam's latest album, "Dark Matter," by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

THE NEW SEASON: Music

"Sunday Morning" previews some of the most anticipated new releases.

Flames rise during an explosion in Toropets, Tver region, Russia, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released on September 18, 2024. It was reported that Ukrainian drones struck a warehouse about 300 miles from the Ukraine border containing Iskander and Tochka-U tactical missile systems, guided aerial bombs, and artillery ammunition. SOCIAL MEDIA via Reuters

WORLD: The stakes behind Ukraine's surprise attack inside Russian territory

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is gambling that his surprise attack into Russia can convince Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the 2½-year-old war which has produced an estimated one million casualties. But Putin's forces continue to rely on the sheer weight of numbers to grind Ukraine down, and Zelenskyy must depend on America's deeply divided politics for the aid which he needs to stave off Russian assaults on his front lines and air attacks against his cities. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with former Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Miley about the stakes.

PASSAGE: In Memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

In Matera, Italy, you can stay in the luxury hotel Sextantio, built into one of the town's many caves. CBS News

WORLD: Modern living in the ancient caves of Matera, Italy

In southern Italy's Basilicata region, caves snake through the hillside town of Matera – the remains of neolithic villages that date back more than 6,000 years. Correspondent Seth Doane visits a town reborn as some of its cliffside caves have been re-envisioned as restaurants, bars and luxury hotels.

THE NEW SEASON: TV

"Sunday Morning" previews some of the most anticipated new broadcast and streaming choices.

Correspondent Tracy Smith with actress Demi Moore. CBS News

MOVIES: Demi Moore on resisting a toxic beauty culture

Demi Moore was a troubled member of the "Brat Pack," who overcame esteem issues and became the highest-paid actress in Hollywood, starring in such films as "Indecent Proposal," "Charlie's Angels" and "Striptease." Her latest, "The Substance," is about an aging TV star who finds a sinister potion that can give her a younger, more perfect version of herself, but at a horrifying price. Moore, now 61, talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about how she had suffered to comply with the entertainment industry's toxic expectations of beauty for female actresses; and how today she is trying to focus on what really brings her joy.

To watch a trailer for "The Substance" click on the video player below:

"The Substance" opens in theaters September 20

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the film adaptation of the musical "Wicked." Universal Pictures

THE NEW SEASON: Movies

THE NEW SEASON: Documentaries

THE NEW SEASON: Theater

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The SS United States (YouTube Video)

On Friday, September 13, 2024, a federal judge agreed to mediation in a years-long rent dispute case involving the SS United States Conservancy, a group that has sought to preserve the fabled ocean liner. The ship may be destined to be sunk to become an artificial reef in Florida. Watch Mark Strassmann's Feb. 17, 2013 "Sunday Morning" report about the glamorous history of the ship – longer than the Titanic, faster than any ocean liner, ever – and how it came to inhabit a berth in Philadelphia.

