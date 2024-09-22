Watch CBS News

Fallout of Israel's reported attack using Hezbollah pagers

This past week's attacks in Lebanon involving electronic devices used by Hezbollah (a group designated by the U.S. as a terrorist organization) has led to thousands injured, dozens fatally. Correspondent Lee Cowan looks at how the detonations of pagers and walkie-talkies, reportedly triggered by Israel in response to daily rocket attacks by Hezbollah, may rewrite the rules of war; and talks with former defense secretary and former CIA director Leon Panetta about what he fears will become "the battlefield of the future."
