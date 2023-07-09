"American Ramble": A writer's walk from D.C. to New York City In March 2021, former Wall Street Journal writer Neil King Jr. embarked on a walk of 330 miles, from his home in Washington, D.C., to New York City – his way of contemplating America, past and present, and, at 61, his own life after surviving esophageal cancer. The 26-day journey formed the basis of his new book, "American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal." He retraced his steps with correspondent Martha Teichner, and talked about the America he found along the way.