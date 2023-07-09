Watch CBS News

"American Ramble": A writer's walk from D.C. to New York City

In March 2021, former Wall Street Journal writer Neil King Jr. embarked on a walk of 330 miles, from his home in Washington, D.C., to New York City – his way of contemplating America, past and present, and, at 61, his own life after surviving esophageal cancer. The 26-day journey formed the basis of his new book, "American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal." He retraced his steps with correspondent Martha Teichner, and talked about the America he found along the way.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.