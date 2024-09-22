9/22: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Kris Van Cleave looks at the future of all-electric vehicles at General Motors. Also: Anthony Mason goes on the road with the rock group Pearl Jam; Tracy Smith interviews Demi Moore, now starring in the film “The Substance”; David Martin has a status report on Russia’s war against Ukraine, while Lee Cowan looks at the recent attack in Lebanon on Hezbollah, whose pagers and walkie-talkies were triggered to detonate, injuring thousands; David Pogue checks out an exhibition celebrating the art and humor of Mad Magazine; and “Sunday Morning” previews the new season’s most anticipated movies, TV, music and more.