Watch CBS News

9/22: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Kris Van Cleave looks at the future of all-electric vehicles at General Motors. Also: Anthony Mason goes on the road with the rock group Pearl Jam; Tracy Smith interviews Demi Moore, now starring in the film “The Substance”; David Martin has a status report on Russia’s war against Ukraine, while Lee Cowan looks at the recent attack in Lebanon on Hezbollah, whose pagers and walkie-talkies were triggered to detonate, injuring thousands; David Pogue checks out an exhibition celebrating the art and humor of Mad Magazine; and “Sunday Morning” previews the new season’s most anticipated movies, TV, music and more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.