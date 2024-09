On the road with Pearl Jam Since their debut nearly 35 years ago, Pearl Jam has been one of the world's most popular and influential rock groups. They've produced 12 studio albums (including their latest, "Dark Matter"), while also fighting with their label, refusing to make videos, and suing Ticketmaster. In a rare interview, lead singer Eddie Vedder and bassist Jeff Ament talk with correspondent Anthony Mason about success, friendship, creativity, and giving back to their loyal fans.