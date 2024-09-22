Demi Moore, an actress of "Substance"

Watch CBS News

Demi Moore was a troubled member of the "Brat Pack," who overcame esteem issues and became the highest-paid actress in Hollywood, starring in such films as "Indecent Proposal," "Charlie's Angels" and "Striptease." Her latest, "The Substance," is about an aging TV star who finds a sinister potion that can give her a younger, more perfect version of herself, but at a horrifying price. Moore, now 61, talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about how she had suffered to comply with the entertainment industry's toxic expectations of beauty for female actresses; and how today she is trying to focus on what really brings her joy.
