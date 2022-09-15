This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 18)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Gimme shelter – Rebirth of a Cold War relic

With the tide of war in Ukraine turning against Putin and Russia, worries about a nuclear attack have increased interest in a fixture of the Cold War: underground bunkers. Correspondent Roxana Saberi looks at how builders of fallout shelters are finding a brisk business.

THE ROYALS: A solemn goodbye – Britain prepares for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Seth Doane reports.

THE ROYALS: King Charles III's charm offensive

Great Britain's new king has had a bumpy ride over the years, and so as Prince Charles assumed the throne he has quickly sought to project warmth and approachability. Correspondent Mark Phillips talks with royal historian Robert Lacey, and with Paddy Harverson, former communications director for the royal family, about the challenges King Charles III faces.

A 1924 issue of Better Homes & Gardens magazine. CBS News

MAGAZINES: Better Homes & Gardens marks 100 years

Correspondent Serena Altschul reports.

Better Homes & Gardens, Des Moines, Iowa

MOVIES: Billy Eichner on his gay rom-com "Bros"

Comedian Billy Eichner is the first openly gay man to co-write and star in a gay romantic comedy for a major movie studio. He talks with correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti about "Bros," and why it's taken so long for Hollywood to produce a rom-com featuring an all-LGBTQ principal cast.

To watch a trailer for "Bros" click on the video player below:

PASSAGE: In memoriam



Enterprise, Alabama, has been enterprising in honoring a pest that nearly destroyed the town's economy a century ago: the boll weevil. CBS News

U.S.: Why one Alabama town erects monuments to the boll weevil

A century ago, cotton farmers in Enterprise, Ala., faced disaster when their crops were wiped out by an invasive species, the boll weevil. Rather than accept defeat, the farmers switched to growing peanuts, and the town was saved. Correspondent Conor Knighton looks at how, today, Enterprise honors the insect pest that not only failed to destroy the town, but allowed it to come back stronger.

TV: "The Amazing Race" – And they're off, again!

For the past 21 years, the CBS competition series "The Amazing Race" has tested the endurance of intrepid contestants on a race around the world, a global odyssey with a $1 million prize at the finish line. And for the creators of the show, executive producers Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster, it's all still pretty amazing for them, too. Correspondent Tracy Smith tags along as the show's latest lineup of racers heads to Munich for the start of the show's 34th season, for a race in which there are no do-overs.

To watch a preview of the 34th season of "The Amazing Race," click on the video player below:

"The Amazing Race" – New season debuts Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on CBS; also streams on Paramount+

The Queen's Six, with a special performance for "Sunday Morning" viewers. CBS News

MUSIC: The Queen's Six – Giving pop music the royal treatment

In 2008, six members of the Choir of St. George's Chapel, which has sung for services at Windsor Castle for nearly 700 years, formed The Queen's Six, a group that performs music you won't find in any hymnal, from pop to Broadway. Correspondent David Pogue talks with The Queen's Six about performing for Queen Elizabeth II, their upcoming album, and welcoming a female singer into the group for the first time.

For music samples click on the player below:

COMMENTARY: Rachel Aviv on how the stories we tell about mental disorders shape patients' lives

The New Yorker writer and author of "Strangers to Ourselves" says we can increase our understanding of mental illness by paying more attention to the stories patients tell about their individual experience to find meaning for themselves.

