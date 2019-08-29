This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 1)

GUEST HOST: Lee Cowan

COVER STORY: Made in U.S.A.: Bringing manufacturing jobs back to the homeland

In 1980 almost 80% of clothing bought in America was made in this country. Today, it's around 3%. But Bayard Winthrop, founder and CEO of the sportswear company American Giant, is trying to turn that around, helping to rebuild an infrastructure and workforce to manufacture clothing that proudly bears the label "Made in USA." He took correspondent John Blackstone on a tour of the production cycle, from cotton farm to finished hoodie.

WORKERS: The new face of labor

Meet the woman who's been called "the most powerful labor leader in the country": Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, a working mother who has led her organization representing nearly 50,000 flight attendants at 20 airlines through turbulent times for the aviation industry. She talks with Lesley Stahl about her call to arms in the face of a government shutdown earlier this year; about demands for safety in the air; and the prospects of America's labor movement in a climate where the rules often cater to the front office and Wall Street.

MILITARY: Gen. James Mattis

James Mattis served more than 40 years in the Marines, much of it commanding troops in battle. But he almost didn't make it to boot camp. In this extensive two-part interview, he talks with David Martin about his years in Afghanistan and Iraq, following orders from the Bush administration that he characterized as incoherent, and serving as Secretary of Defense under President Trump. He also talks about his distaste for his colorful nickname, "Mad Dog," and shows off his library of 7,000 books, to which he's added another – his own, titled "Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead."

MUSIC: Dolly Parton

We've been singing along for decades with Dolly Parton, the poor girl from the Great Smoky Mountains who became the glitzy queen of country glamour. She's still at it 24/7, still writing her legacy one song at a time, without a thought for the "R" word. Tony Dokoupil talked with the entertainer, who has sold more than 100 million albums, and who is this year's Grammys MusiCares Person of the Year for her charity work. Originally broadcast on February 10, 2019.

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on parents going "back to school"

It's that time of year when children's vacations end, as do their moms' and dads' vacations from parent coffees, school supply shopping sprees, and curriculum nights.

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Lee Cowan reports.



ART UNDER THE SUN: A good yarn - Colorful art on the Asbury Park Boardwalk | Watch Video

After one too many run-ins with the cops, street artist Eric Regier, also known as HotTea, traded in his spray paint for yarn, and now creates installations with a fabric that is colorful and enveloping. "Sunday Morning" producer Sara Kugel checked out his latest immersive artwork on the Boardwalk of Asbury Park, N.J.

ART UNDER THE SUN: Water towers as art - Iconic urban fixtures decorate a Chicago park | Watch Video

Artist Iván Navarro's neon-decorated sculptures, fashioned after the water towers that dot urban landscapes, speak of a society chasing dreams of economic advancement, social mobility, and home. Titled "This Land Is Your Land," after the Woody Guthrie song, they are currently on display at the Navy Pier in Chicago. "Sunday Morning" producer Sara Kugel reports.

NATURE UP CLOSE: Masters of long-distance flight

Arctic terns fly further than any other animal on Earth, and during the course of their lives may travel 1.5 million miles.

