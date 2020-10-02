This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 4)

Host: Jane Pauley

HEADLINES: The president's COVID-19 diagnosis



COVER STORY: Working mothers on the edge

The pandemic has put many working moms in an impossible situation – doing their own jobs as well as those of teachers and childcare workers, on top of housework – and some women are finding their careers in jeopardy as they balance the demands from employers with their children's needs. Correspondent Rita Braver hears from working mothers who describe a climate of discrimination, and examines how this challenging new work dynamic may actually set back advances that have been made in bringing equality to the workplace.

CBS News

FOOD: Martha Stewart on making your own jam

Autumn is the time for preserving the fruits of the year's harvest. Cookbook author Martha Stewart offers a lesson in preparing delicious blueberry preserves.

Singer Lenny Kravitz talks with "CBS Sunday Morning" about his new memoir, "Let Love Rule," and his unique journey to rock stardom. CBS News

MUSIC: Lenny Kravitz on finding his voice

Having written an introspective new memoir, "Let Love Rule," the Grammy-winning singer talks about his struggles with identity, the road to rock stardom, and his extended, blended family. "CBS This Morning: Saturday" host Michelle Miller reports.

PREVIEW: Lenny Kravitz



lennykravitz.com

"Let Love Rule" by Lenny Kravitz with David Ritz (Henry Holt), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available October 6



MOVIES: The story of the Chicago 7

Half a century ago the U.S. government prosecuted the accused leaders of anti-Vietnam War protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention, where clashes with police spilled blood on the streets of Chicago. A new film by Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7," recounts that dangerous conflict in the legal and media realms. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Sorkin about the relevance of the story to today. She also talks with star Sacha Baron Cohen¸ and with two of the trial defendants – Rennie Davis and Lee Weiner – about the politics of fighting back.

BOOK EXCERPT: The Chicago 7 and a "Conspiracy to Riot"

Lee Weiner, one of the defendants in the Chicago 7 trial, writes of his activism, cynicism, and a lifetime commitment to fighting for a better world.

HARTMAN: A boy and his skeleton



BIG PICTURE: Ted Koppel



ELECTION 2020: Vice Presidential debates: Judging the undercard contest

John Dickerson of "60 Minutes" on the historical importance of running mates and what they bring to the debate stage.

The Vice Presidential Debate, Wed., October 7, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City

Massachusetts Historical Society



ELECTION 2020: October Surprises: Revelations and roadblocks to victory

Unexpected events occurring late in presidential campaigns have the potential to change the course of an election – and in 2020, they've gotten an early start. Correspondent Chip Reid looks back at major events and revelations that could have altered the course of history (and usually didn't), and what this September's news – a SCOTUS vacancy, Trump's taxes, and a chaotic debate performance – might mean for the November vote.

