This week on "Sunday Morning" (Oct. 18)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: California's wealth tax – How does it add up?

California voters will decide whether to adopt Proposition 40, which would impose a new tax on billionaires' wealth. Correspondent Jo Ling Kent examines whether the measure would deliver the benefits its backers promise — and why some progressives oppose it.

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ALMANAC: October 18

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Details from (Left) "The Seasons" (1957) by Lee Krasner. Oil and house paint on canvas; and "The Key" (1946) by Jackson Pollack. Oil on linen. The couple's artworks are being exhibited together this fall at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. © The Pollock-Krasner Foundation/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

ART: The inseparable legacy of Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner

In the 1940s and '50s, Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner sent a seismic tremor through the art world. But Krasner has long been eclipsed by the shadow of her husband, even after his death in 1956. Now, correspondent Anthony Mason reports on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York's landmark show that rewrites the story of Krasner and Pollock, two artists whose work and legacy were – aesthetically and personally – bound together.

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Actress Carrie Preston, star of "Elsbeth." CBS News

TV: "Elsbeth" star Carrie Preston on playing "The Queen of Quirk"

Carrie Preston has played the quirky lawyer-turned-detective Elsbeth Tascioni in three popular series: "The Good Wife," "The Good Fight," and now in the comedic murder-mystery series "Elsbeth," in which she helps New York City police solve crimes through unconventional means. Preston talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about how playing a paragon of positivity is like a miracle for her.

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Actor John Turturro with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz. CBS News

MOVIES: Natural-born actor John Turturro

He's gifted audiences with memorable appearances in more than 100 productions, from Coen Brothers movies to the TV series "Severance." Now, John Turturro, one of the great character actors, is playing the lead in the crime drama "The Only Living Pickpocket in New York." The modest Turturro talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about what he looks for in a role, and how he measures success.

To watch a trailer for "The Only Living Pickpocket in New York," click on the video player below.

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"The Only Living Pickpocket in New York" (Song Pictures Classics) opens in theaters October 23



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



ELECTIONS: Consumer sentiment at the midterms

Due to high fuel and housing costs, and wages that aren't keeping pace with inflation, consumer sentiment is lower than at almost any other time in modern history. With the 2026 midterm elections just weeks away, CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes traveled to Michigan to find out how the economy is playing on the minds of voters.

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Spanish singer Rosalía with correspondent Seth Doane. CBS News

MUSIC: Rosalía on her devotion to music

The Spanish singer Rosalía continued to defy convention with her fourth album, "Lux," recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra, which contains lyrics in 14 languages, telling the stories of female saints and mystics through history. The self-described perfectionist who spent two years on "Lux" talks with correspondent Seth Doane about her mix of classical, opera and pop, and her almost spiritual commitment to her craft, defined by what she calls "a search for communion."

You can stream the Rosalía album "Lux" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

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Allison Janney and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the Broadway revival of "Other Desert Cities." Emilio Madrid/"Other Desert Cities"

STAGE: "Other Desert Cities" on Broadway: Family secrets laid bare

"Other Desert Cities," Jon Robin Baitz's acclaimed play about family schisms and an untold past, has returned to New York, starring Broadway veterans Allison Janney, Ed Harris and Lily Rabe, along with "Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Joe Keery of "Stranger Things" making their Broadway debuts. They talk with correspondent Tracy Smith about the dramatization of grief, the challenges of live theater, and how doing plays is like coming home.

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"Other Desert Cities," at the Hudson Theatre, New York City (through January 17, 2027) | Ticket info

On your marks ...! CBS News

SPORTS: Hop to it! Drama at the Valley City, Ohio Frog Jump

In 1962, a few guys at a bar were looking for an event to put the town of Valley City, Ohio on the map. Inspired by a Mark Twain story, they created a frog jump contest. This year, correspondent Luke Burbank attended the 65th annual competition, in which contestants were of a particularly slimy variety.

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COMMENTARY: How Gen X should practice "the art of aging"

NPR health and science correspondent Allison Aubrey, author of the new book, "Your Turn: How to Create a Midlife You Love," talks about facing all the possibilities of life's third chapter, and how a sense of purpose and a sense of play are key to longevity.

READ AN EXCERPT: "Your Turn: How to Create a Midlife You Love" by Allison Aubrey

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GALLERY: Photos of the Week

"Sunday Morning" looks at some of the most evocative images captured the week of Oct. 11-17, 2026.



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

ALMANAC: Winnie-the-Pooh turns 100 (Video)

A.A. Milne's beloved character Winnie-the-Pooh first appeared in book form on Oct. 14, 1926, and the teddy bear with a taste for honey has been delighting generations of readers ever since. Charles Osgood traced the origins and longevity of Winnie and his friends (including Eeyore, Piglet and Christopher Robin) in this 2012 "Sunday Morning" Almanac.

MARATHON: Inspirational stories about resilience and recovery (YouTube Video)

"CBS Sunday Morning" explores stories about medical triumphs, overcoming pain and coping with tragedy, against all odds. Featuring:

A walk with a new friend

Surviving locked-in syndrome

Jason Sudeikis, friends bring hope to amputees

Gazan chefs cook up hope and humanity for online audience

Meet a pioneer in stroke recovery

Benjamin Hall on embracing challenge of recovery

Helping paraplegics walk

Twin artists and the healing power of art

Helping a wounded Ukrainian soldier walk again

Discarded uniforms bring hope

Violins of hope

A Facebook message's surprising twist

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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