This week on "Sunday Morning" (Oct. 18)
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)
Hosted by Jane Pauley
COVER STORY: California's wealth tax – How does it add up?
California voters will decide whether to adopt Proposition 40, which would impose a new tax on billionaires' wealth. Correspondent Jo Ling Kent examines whether the measure would deliver the benefits its backers promise — and why some progressives oppose it.
For more info:
- Voter Guide to California's Proposition 40
- Ray Madoff, professor, Boston College Law
- Dave Regan, president, SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West
- Katie Porter, professor, University of California, Irvine School of Law
- Jensen Huang, co-founder, president and chief executive officer, Nvidia
ALMANAC: October 18
"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.
ART: The inseparable legacy of Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner
In the 1940s and '50s, Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner sent a seismic tremor through the art world. But Krasner has long been eclipsed by the shadow of her husband, even after his death in 1956. Now, correspondent Anthony Mason reports on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York's landmark show that rewrites the story of Krasner and Pollock, two artists whose work and legacy were – aesthetically and personally – bound together.
For more info:
- "Krasner and Pollock: Past Continuous," at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City (through January 31, 2027)
- Exhibition catalogue: "Krasner and Pollock: Past Continuous" by David Breslin and Brinda Kumar (Metropolitan Museum of Art), in Hardcover, available vis Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
- Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center, Hampton, N.Y.
TV: "Elsbeth" star Carrie Preston on playing "The Queen of Quirk"
Carrie Preston has played the quirky lawyer-turned-detective Elsbeth Tascioni in three popular series: "The Good Wife," "The Good Fight," and now in the comedic murder-mystery series "Elsbeth," in which she helps New York City police solve crimes through unconventional means. Preston talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about how playing a paragon of positivity is like a miracle for her.
For more info:
- "Elsbeth" on CBS and Paramount+
- Carrie Preston on Instagram
MOVIES: Natural-born actor John Turturro
He's gifted audiences with memorable appearances in more than 100 productions, from Coen Brothers movies to the TV series "Severance." Now, John Turturro, one of the great character actors, is playing the lead in the crime drama "The Only Living Pickpocket in New York." The modest Turturro talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about what he looks for in a role, and how he measures success.
To watch a trailer for "The Only Living Pickpocket in New York," click on the video player below.
For more info:
- "The Only Living Pickpocket in New York" (Song Pictures Classics) opens in theaters October 23
PASSAGE: In memoriam
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.
ELECTIONS: Consumer sentiment at the midterms
Due to high fuel and housing costs, and wages that aren't keeping pace with inflation, consumer sentiment is lower than at almost any other time in modern history. With the 2026 midterm elections just weeks away, CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes traveled to Michigan to find out how the economy is playing on the minds of voters.
For more info:
- Surveys of Consumers, at the University of Michigan
- Franklin Cider Mill, Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
- Real estate agent Michael Perna
MUSIC: Rosalía on her devotion to music
The Spanish singer Rosalía continued to defy convention with her fourth album, "Lux," recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra, which contains lyrics in 14 languages, telling the stories of female saints and mystics through history. The self-described perfectionist who spent two years on "Lux" talks with correspondent Seth Doane about her mix of classical, opera and pop, and her almost spiritual commitment to her craft, defined by what she calls "a search for communion."
You can stream the Rosalía album "Lux" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):
For more info:
- rosalia.com (Official site)
- "Lux" by Rosalía (Columbia Records)
STAGE: "Other Desert Cities" on Broadway: Family secrets laid bare
"Other Desert Cities," Jon Robin Baitz's acclaimed play about family schisms and an untold past, has returned to New York, starring Broadway veterans Allison Janney, Ed Harris and Lily Rabe, along with "Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Joe Keery of "Stranger Things" making their Broadway debuts. They talk with correspondent Tracy Smith about the dramatization of grief, the challenges of live theater, and how doing plays is like coming home.
For more info:
- "Other Desert Cities," at the Hudson Theatre, New York City (through January 17, 2027) | Ticket info
SPORTS: Hop to it! Drama at the Valley City, Ohio Frog Jump
In 1962, a few guys at a bar were looking for an event to put the town of Valley City, Ohio on the map. Inspired by a Mark Twain story, they created a frog jump contest. This year, correspondent Luke Burbank attended the 65th annual competition, in which contestants were of a particularly slimy variety.
For more info:
COMMENTARY: How Gen X should practice "the art of aging"
NPR health and science correspondent Allison Aubrey, author of the new book, "Your Turn: How to Create a Midlife You Love," talks about facing all the possibilities of life's third chapter, and how a sense of purpose and a sense of play are key to longevity.
READ AN EXCERPT: "Your Turn: How to Create a Midlife You Love" by Allison Aubrey
For more info:
- "Your Turn: How to Create a Midlife You Love" by Allison Aubrey (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
GALLERY: Photos of the Week
"Sunday Morning" looks at some of the most evocative images captured the week of Oct. 11-17, 2026.
NATURE: TBD
WEB EXCLUSIVES:
ALMANAC: Winnie-the-Pooh turns 100 (Video)
A.A. Milne's beloved character Winnie-the-Pooh first appeared in book form on Oct. 14, 1926, and the teddy bear with a taste for honey has been delighting generations of readers ever since. Charles Osgood traced the origins and longevity of Winnie and his friends (including Eeyore, Piglet and Christopher Robin) in this 2012 "Sunday Morning" Almanac.
MARATHON: Inspirational stories about resilience and recovery (YouTube Video)
"CBS Sunday Morning" explores stories about medical triumphs, overcoming pain and coping with tragedy, against all odds. Featuring:
- A walk with a new friend
- Surviving locked-in syndrome
- Jason Sudeikis, friends bring hope to amputees
- Gazan chefs cook up hope and humanity for online audience
- Meet a pioneer in stroke recovery
- Benjamin Hall on embracing challenge of recovery
- Helping paraplegics walk
- Twin artists and the healing power of art
- Helping a wounded Ukrainian soldier walk again
- Discarded uniforms bring hope
- Violins of hope
- A Facebook message's surprising twist
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.
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