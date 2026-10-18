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"Other Desert Cities" on Broadway: Family secrets laid bare

"Other Desert Cities," Jon Robin Baitz's acclaimed play about family schisms and an untold past, has returned to New York, starring Broadway veterans Allison Janney, Ed Harris and Lily Rabe, along with "Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Joe Keery of "Stranger Things" making their Broadway debuts. They talk with correspondent Tracy Smith about the dramatization of grief, the challenges of live theater, and how doing plays is like coming home.
1h ago (07:14)
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