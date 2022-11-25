This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 27)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

OceanGate's submersible will take travelers down to observe the wreck of the Titanic. CBS News

COVER STORY: Titanic: Visiting the most famous shipwreck in the world

Correspondent David Pogue joins Titanic enthusiasts (nicknamed "Titaniacs") who will happily pay a small fortune to ride in OceanGate's specially-designed submersible vehicle, equipped with 4K video cameras, to visit the remains of the luxury liner 13,000 feet beneath the North Atlantic (weather conditions permitting).

Alexander Chaika is learning to walk again, after losing a leg from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. CBS News

HEADLINES: Helping a wounded Ukrainian soldier walk again

Earlier this year, while fighting to protect his country, Alexander Chaika lost his right leg to a Russian artillery shell. Last month he arrived in the U.S. to be fitted for a high-tech prosthetic leg, thanks to the charitable organization Future for Ukraine. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Chaika about recovering his mobility; with medical teams about the state-of-the-art prosthetics; and with Senator Tammy Duckworth, an American veteran who knows the hard truths of losing a limb in combat.

The Hotel Chelsea's newly-renovated exterior. Joan Slatkin/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

ARTS: The Chelsea Hotel: Inside an urban utopia

Since opening its doors in 1884, New York City's Chelsea Hotel has welcomed artists, writers and cutting-edge thinkers, who shaped America's cultural landscape as they roamed its hallways and took naked selfies. Today, the storied landmark is being developed into a luxury boutique hotel. Correspondent Alina Cho talks with residents, and with "Inside the Dream Palace" author Sherill Tippins, about the Chelsea's unique history; and with developer Sean MacPherson about his determination to approach the Chelsea's restoration with reverence.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros perform with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. CBS News

MUSIC: Bob Weir on how his long, strange trip turned classical

Recently, at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center, black tie met tie dye when the National Symphony Orchestra shared the spotlight with Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir and his band, Wolf Bros. Correspondent John Blackstone talks with Weir about bringing new life to the Dead's music, by going from a six-piece jam band to a 60-piece orchestra, blending culture with counter-culture.

HEADLINES: Gun violence

Correspondent Martha Teichner reports.

MUSIC: Andrea Bocelli: Keeping Christmas all in the family

Andrea Bocelli's transcendent voice has made him one of the bestselling classical music artists of all time. Now, he's recorded "A Family Christmas," an album of holiday favorites, with his daughter, Virginia, and son, Matteo. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Bocelli and his children about passing down a passion for music.

To listen to the Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli perform "The Greatest Gift," from their album "A Family Christmas," click on the video player below:

The RMS Titanic, which sunk on April 15, 1912, lies on the ocean floor about 400 miles from the coast of Newfoundland. CBS News

EXCURSIONS: Titanic (Part 2)

COMMENTARY: Josh Seftel's Mom

"Sunday Morning" contributor Josh Seftel catches up with his mother, Pat, who has faced some challenging times.

The smaller Row 7 Seed company squashes at left have more concentrated color and flavor than the much larger butternut squash at right. CBS News

FOOD: "Squash unplugged": Vegetables get a flavor makeover

With vegetables being produced to look perfect on the supermarket shelf, taste has become an after-thought. Row 7 Seed Company, a partnership between chef Dan Barber and vegetable breeder Michael Mazourek, set out to create a better-tasting squash, and is now turning out new varieties of vegetables that boost flavor. Correspondent Allison Aubrey reports.

