This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 22): The Food Issue

Jane Pauley hosts our annual holiday "Food Issue" exploring all things epicurean!

And to get you started:

RECIPES: "Sunday Morning" 2020 Food Issue recipe index

Delicious menu suggestions from top chefs, cookbook authors, food bloggers, celebrity cooks, and the editors of Bon Appétit magazine!

COVER STORY: The rise in Americans' food insecurity

COVID-19 has deepened our nation's hunger crisis. Since the pandemic started, as many as seven million people have enrolled in the federal government's food stamp program, and many are relying on food banks for the first time to feed their families. Correspondent Lee Cowan visits San Antonio, Texas, to find out how charitable organizations there are stepping up to feed the demand.

Ready for a schmear. CBS News

BREAKFAST: The basics of baking bagels

Beth George, a Lebanese-Christian lawyer, has a new title: Bagel consultant. She offers lessons in how to bake traditional New York-style bagels, as her company, BYOB Bagels, teaches restaurateurs and small business owners how to profit off the breakfast staple. Correspondent Martha Teichner finds out that baking the perfect bagel is not exactly a piece of cake.

SOUP: Soup tureen treasures

Delaware's Winterthur Museum houses an historic collection of elegant, stylish or downright weird soup tureens – serving bowls that dish out status, artistry and whimsy. Correspondent Rita Braver reports.

Winterthur Museum, Winterthur, Del.

"Campbell Collection of Soup Tureens" by Patricia A. Halfpenny and Donald L. Fennimore (Winterthur), in Trade Paperback format

According to legend, a tortellini is shaped like the naval of the goddess Venus. CBS News

PASTA: Tortellini: Comfort food in any language

In Italy, tortellini in broth is traditionally a comfort food for the holidays. In 2020, this comforting dish – so simple, yet complex – is welcome in any season. Correspondent Seth Doane visits restaurants in Florence and Bologna for lessons in how this pasta favorite is made.

WORLD: Nourishing on a grand scale: One chef's effort to feed India

As the pandemic forced chef Vikas Khanna to put much of his cooking empire on hold, the Michelin star-winning restaurateur, cookbook author and TV host has mobilized an army half a world away to battle hunger in his native India. His #FeedIndia initiative has provided 50 million meals so far, all coordinated from his New York City apartment. Correspondent Jim Axelrod reports.

Follow chef Vikas Khanna on Twitter and Instagram

Chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson, author of "The Rise." CBS News

AMERICA: Celebrating Black influence on American cuisine

Chef Marcus Samuelsson's new book, "The Rise," is his recipe for a national conversation on the contributions of Black chefs and Black cooking to the American table. Mark Whitaker also talks food history with chef and restaurateur Edouardo Jordan and writer Jessica Harris.

Heirloom beans from Rancho Gordo. CBS News

LEGUMES: Heirloom beans, from Napa Valley to your mailbox

Rancho Gordo, in California's Napa Valley, doesn't sell you garden-variety beans. Their heirloom beans, many from small Mexican villages where the seeds are revered like old family recipes, are a hit with upscale restaurants and a mail-order clientele. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti asks owner Steve Sando to spill the beans about his success.

SNACKS: America's sweet spot for snacks

One in three people says they're snacking more this year. It's an increase for sure, but our appetite for snacks is nothing new. Correspondent Nancy Giles talks to food experts about how America developed this decades-long craving for snacks.

The Pekin Noodle Parlor in Butte, Montana, has been serving up Chinese food for nearly 110 years. CBS News

BUSINESS: The oldest Chinese restaurant in America

The oldest continuously-running Chinese restaurant in the United States, the Pekin Noodle Parlor, has been feeding customers in Butte, Montana, since 1911. Correspondent Luke Burbank visits the multi-generational family business and takes a step into culinary history.

SUNDAY PROFILE: Kate Hudson on being a World Food Programme ambassador

Every minute of the day, the people at the World Food Programme are trying to keep millions around the world from starving to death. Their work has earned the United Nations organization this year's Nobel Peace Prize – and inspired actress and entrepreneur Kate Hudson to become a World Food Programme ambassador, using her platform to raise awareness about people in need. Correspondent Tracy Smith reports on Hudson's role of a lifetime.

The oil from mint sprigs is extracted for use as flavoring. CBS News

FLAVORING: Extracting the essence of mint

Washington is the country's largest producer of mint, the oil of which can be worth thousands of dollars more per barrel than crude oil. Correspondent Conor Knighton visits family farmers, and the processing company Labbeemint, whose extracts of peppermint, spearmint and other varieties are used in everything from candy and gum to toothpaste and mouthwash.

SPIRITS: Applejack, a spirit as old as the American Republic

The Laird Family of New Jersey has been producing applejack, or apple brandy, for nine generations. Correspondent Mo Rocca drinks in the history of the alcoholic beverage that helped fortify a revolution, put at least one president in the White House, and is – even in these sobering times – keeping spirits up.

Zola Bakes Rainbow Cookies. Zola Bakes

TREATS: Rainbow cookies get a colorful twist

The rainbow cookie, a favorite tri-colored treat – traditionally made in honor of the Italian flag – gets a stylish update incorporating all the colors of the rainbow. New Yorker magazine contributor Kelefa Sanneh takes a bite.

Zola Bakes

Ferrara Café, New York City



NATURE: Wild turkeys

"Sunday Morning" takes us this Sunday before Thanksgiving among wild turkeys in a Toledo, Ohio park.



