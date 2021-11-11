This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 14)
Host: Jane Pauley
COVER STORY: Using psychedelics to treat veterans' PTSD
Some service members and others suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) have had little relief from traditional anti-depressants used in conjunction with psychotherapy. Now, a recent FDA-approved trial using a psychedelic drug called MDMA – better known by its street name, ecstasy – has shown promising results. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with a former Marine whose two tours in Iraq presaged twelve years of nightmares, panic attacks and failed relationships – and who now finds hope.
U.S.: Making phone calls to the departed
On both sides of the Pacific Ocean, telephones have become a tool for the grieving to connect with lost loved ones. Correspondent Lee Cowan looks at how a rotary phone at an Olympia, Wash. park, connected to nothing but the wind, has become a source of solace for those left behind.
NEWS: Dr. Anthony Fauci on lessons learned
"Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, about the current state of our nation's response to COVID-19, and about what the pandemic has taught him about science, politics, and America today.
The Tony Award-winning and Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield, known for playing Spider-man, disgraced televangelist Jim Bakker, and an AIDS victim in "Angels in America," stars in a new film, "Tick, Tick … BOOM!," a musical inspired by the life of "Rent" composer Jonathan Larson. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Garfield about what compelled him to take on his first musical role; and with the film's director, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who reveals how he found out whether Garfield could sing.
To watch a trailer for "Tick, Tick … BOOM!" click on the video player below:
PASSAGE: In memoriam
ADVENTURE: Climber-filmmaker Jimmy Chin on committing to the dream
Jimmy Chin, the National Geographic photographer and Oscar-winning co-director of "Free Solo" and "The Rescue," talks with correspondent Lilia Luciano about living life on the edge, and the greatest risk he's ever taken.
To watch a trailer for "The Rescue" click on the video player below:
HARTMAN: PTSD
MOVIES: Halle Berry on the fighter she's become
The Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry has always found inspiration and motivation via the spirit of boxing. That passion inspired her first film as a director, "Bruised," about a mixed martial arts fighter. Berry talks with "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh about the lessons that MMA has taught her, and what she wants to impart upon her own children.
To watch a trailer for "Bruised" click on the video player below:
WORLD: Portugal, the little country that could … get vaccinated
Portugal is emerging as a shining example of civic duty. One of the most vaccinated countries on Earth, it is now welcoming visitors after having achieved a 98% vaccination rate for its eligible population, even as new COVID variants are appearing across Europe. Correspondent Seth Doane looks into how the country succeeded by approaching the virus as if going to war.
COMMENTARY: Luke Burbank's tips for enjoying Thanksgiving
A year after COVID cancelled many family gatherings, the holiday is back, and the "Sunday Morning" commentator has some do's and don't's about getting the most from your family's feast.
