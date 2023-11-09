This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 12)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: How gender disparities are affecting men

In 1972, when Title IX was passed to help improve gender equality on campus. men were 13% more likely to get a bachelor's degree than women. Today, it's women who are 15% more likely to get a BA than men. That's just one of the startling statistics revealing how millions of young men today are struggling to understand how or where they fit in. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Brookings Institution senior fellow Richard Reeves about his new initiative, the American Institute for Boys and Men; with students at the University of Vermont, where women make up 62% of this year's freshman class; and with Kalamazoo Promise in Michigan, a scholarship program reaching out to young men who haven't been taking advantage of the help being offered towards higher education.

For more info:



ALMANAC: November 12

"Sunday Morning" looks at important historical events on this date.



U.S. The fast and the furriest: North Carolina's Woolly Worm Festival aims to predict winter's weather

Punxsutawney, Pa., has its groundhog, but every autumn Banner Elk, North Carolina hosts the Woolly Worm Festival, in which caterpillars crawl in feats of athletic prowess, the outcome of which is said to predict the area's winter weather. Correspondent Conor Knighton checks out the competition.

For more info:

Woolly Worm Festival, Banner Elk, North Carolina

Ed Ruscha, subject of a retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. CBS News

ART: Artist Ed Ruscha on his career-spanning retrospective

The largest exhibition ever of works by Ed Ruscha, one of the most celebrated American artists of the postwar era, is now on display at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Ruscha, now 85, talks with correspondent David Pogue about collecting much of his life's work into one retrospective; the cryptic nature of many of his paintings; and his use of unusual materials (like chocolate and axle grease).

For more info:

A scene from the Off-Broadway musical "Hell's Kitchen," created by Alicia Keys. Joan Marcus

MUSIC: "Hell's Kitchen": Alicia Keys' life and music inspire a new musical

It's been a labor of love by the Grammy Award-winning musician, singer and songwriter Alicia Keys: she's created a new stage musical loosely based on her own life story. "Hell's Kitchen," about a teenage girl with a love of music and a difficult relationship with her mother, features new music as well as some of Keys' most beloved songs Keys rearranged or recontextualized. Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh talks with Keys about the show's origin and its sold-out run in the East Village, with an eye on a future Broadway production. Sanneh also talks with theater critic Ben Brantley about the history of "jukebox musicals," and why "Hell's Kitchen" may be different.

For a behind-the-scenes look at the cast of "Hell's Kitchen" click on the video player below:

For more info:



"Hell's Kitchen" at the Public Theater, New York City (through January 7, 2024)

aliciakeys.com



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



POSTCARD FROM ITALY: Honoring America's war dead far from home

One hundred years ago the American Battle Monuments Commission was created to honor fallen and missing service members overseas. Today the commission manages cemeteries, memorials, monuments and markers in far-off places like France, Tunisia and the Philippines. Correspondent Seth Doane visits an American cemetery in southern Italy, where servicemen who gave their lives to liberate that country from the Nazis in World War II are watched over, with the promise that "Time will not dim the glory of their deeds."

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD



Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein and Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre in "Maestro." © 2023 Jason McDonald/Netflix

MOVIES: Bradley Cooper on "Maestro"

The new film "Maestro" tells the complicated love story between composer-conductor Leonard Bernstein and his wife, actress Felicia Montealegre. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Bradley Cooper, the movie's star, co-writer, producer and director, about playing one of the most charismatic and controversial musical figures of the 20th century. He also talks with Bernstein's children (Jamie Bernstein, Nina Bernstein Simmons, and Alexander Bernstein) about the life and legacy of their father being brought to the screen.

To watch a trailer for "Maestro" click on the video player below:

For more info:

"Maestro" opens in theaters November 22; streams on Netflix beginning December 20

leonardbernstein.com



COMMENTARY: Dr. Tim Johnson on finding a middle-ground in the abortion debate

A Protestant minister, emergency room physician and commentator, Dr. Johnson offers a compromise for people on both sides of the argument over the right to an abortion.



HEADLINES: Hamas' tunnels: Piercing a battleground beneath Gaza

CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2023

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!