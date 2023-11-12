Watch CBS News

11/12: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Lee Cowan looks at how the gender gap in higher education is affecting men. Also: Mo Rocca talks with Bradley Cooper about his new film, "Maestro," the story of composer-conductor Leonard Bernstein; Kelefa Sanneh sits down with Alicia Keys to discuss her new off-Broadway musical, "Hell's Kitchen"; David Pogue interviews artist Ed Ruscha, subject of a career retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art in New York; Seth Doane visits an American cemetery in Italy for U.S. service members killed while liberating that country from fascists in World War II; David Martin looks at technology being developed for the military to use in battlefields underground; and Conor Knighton visits the Woolly Worm Festival in North Carolina, where caterpillars race to "predict" the winter's weather.
