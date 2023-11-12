The effect of gender disparities on men In 1972, when Title IX was passed to help improve gender equality on campus, men were 13% more likely to get an undergraduate degree than women. Today, it's women who are 15% more likely to get a BA than men. That's just one of the startling statistics revealing how millions of young men today are struggling to understand how or where they fit in. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Brookings Institution senior fellow Richard Reeves about his new initiative, the American Institute for Boys and Men; with students at the University of Vermont, where women make up 62% of this year's freshman class; and with Kalamazoo Promise in Michigan, a scholarship program reaching out to young men who haven't been taking advantage of the help being offered towards higher education.