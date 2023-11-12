Honoring America's war dead overseas One hundred years ago the American Battle Monuments Commission was created to honor fallen and missing service members overseas. Today the commission manages cemeteries, memorials, monuments and markers in far-off places like France, Tunisia and the Philippines. Correspondent Seth Doane visits an American cemetery in southern Italy, where servicemen who gave their lives to liberate that country from the Nazis in World War II are watched over, with the promise that "Time will not dim the glory of their deeds."