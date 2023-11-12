Israel-Hamas War
Passage: Remembering astronaut Frank Borman
Astronaut Frank Borman, who commanded the Apollo 8 mission in 1968, died on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the age of 95. "Sunday Morning" looks back at his history-making flight - the first human expedition to the moon.
