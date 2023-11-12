Bradley Cooper on "Maestro" The new film "Maestro" tells the complicated love story between composer-conductor Leonard Bernstein and his wife, actress Felicia Montealegre. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Bradley Cooper, the movie's star, co-writer, producer and director, about playing one of the most charismatic and controversial musical figures of the 20th century. He also talks with Bernstein's children (Jamie Bernstein, Nina Bernstein Simmons, and Alexander Bernstein) about the life and legacy of their father being brought to the screen.