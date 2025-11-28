This week on "Sunday Morning" (Nov. 30)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: For blind climber Jesse Dufton, there is little that's out of reach

"Climbing teaches you a lot about who you are," says 40-year-old rock climber Jesse Dufton, who has conquered thousands of peaks without the benefit of vision. Dufton, who was born with a rare degenerative condition called rod-cone dystrophy, talks with Lee Cowan about how losing his sight did not lead to him forsaking his potential.

For more info:



ALMANAC: November 30

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

The pool at the Jas de Bouffan mansion in Aix-en-Provence, as painted by Paul Cézanne c. 1876. CBS News

ARTS: Cézanne in Provence: Walking in the artist's footsteps

Pablo Picasso himself hailed Paul Cézanne as "the father of us all." And now, 186 years after his birth, the French artist is being honored by his hometown. Aix-en-Provence is hosting a year-long celebration of Cézanne, exhibiting 130 paintings, drawings and watercolors incorporating the artist's themes (and the locations that inspired him), along with walking tours and site visits. Seth Doane reports.

For more info:



FOOD: Leftovers: Giving food a makeover

A third of the food produced globally goes to waste, but leftovers are enjoying a revival, with leftovers cookbooks, leftovers influencers, even a leftovers-themed cooking show. Nancy Giles talks with food historian Eleanor Barnett about the value placed on food through the ages; and with Chris Morocco, food director of Bon Appétit and Epicurious, who delves into Giles' refrigerator to turn her leftovers into a whole new meal.

SPEAKING OF LEFTOVERS...: "Sunday Morning" 2025 "Food Issue" recipe index

Delicious menu suggestions from top chefs, cookbook authors, food writers, restaurateurs, and the editors of New York Times Cooking!

For more info:

Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz with actress Amanda Seyfried. CBS News

MOVIES: The candid Amanda Seyfried speaks

Amanda Seyfried is refreshingly honest, from her roles in movies like the forthcoming "The Testament of Ann Lee" and "The Housemaid," to her battling serious anxiety and OCD – obstacles she says often help her as an actor. She talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about living a grounded life on her Upstate New York farm, and about how far she's come from "Mean Girls."

To watch a trailer for "The Testament of Ann Lee," click on the video player below:

To watch a trailer for "The Housemaid" click on the trailer below:

For more info:

"The Testament of Ann Lee" (Searchlight Pictures) opens in theaters December 25

"The Housemaid" (Lionsgate) opens in theaters December 19



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



HARTMAN: TBD



Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich speak about their band's charity foundation, All Within My Hands. CBS News

MUSIC: Metallica's gift of giving

The heavy metal band Metallica has not only changed lives with their music; they've also changed lives with their philanthropy – from donations to food banks and disaster relief, to the band's charity All Within My Hands, which has donated to workforce education and other critical services. Luke Burbank talks with band members Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Robert Trujillo and Lars Ulrich, and with one of the 9,000 Metallica Scholars who have benefitted from the band's grants through trade schools and community colleges.

This Giving Tuesday, December 2, Metallica's foundation AWMH is partnering with their long-standing supporter, Carhartt, to help provide five million meals through Feeding America. Go to allwithinmyhands.org for more information.

You can stream the album "72 Seasons" by Metallica by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

For more info:



MOVIES: "Avatar: Fire and Ash" director James Cameron

Jonathan Vigliotti talks with the director of "Titanic," "The Terminator" and the "Avatar" series, who has consistently raised the level of movie visual effects.

To watch a trailer for "Avatar: Fire and Ash," click on the video player below:

For more info:

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" (20th Century Studios) opens in theaters December 19



STYLE: At home with Architectural Digest

For more than a century, the pages of Architectural Digest magazine have captured not only timeless designs but also the spirit of their subjects' homes. Their distillation of private spaces is featured in a new book, "AD at Home: Architectural Digest." Serena Altschul talks with editor Amy Astley about the magazine's treatments; and with actor Live Schreiber and designer Marc Jacobs about what it means to open up one's living space to the magazine's photographers.

For more info:



MILEPOST: TBD



THESE UNITED STATES: Thanksgiving

Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD





WEB EXCLUSIVES:

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2025

A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

"Sunday Morning": About us

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter/X; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; Bluesky; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!

Do you have sun art you wish to share with us? Email your suns to SundayMorningSuns@cbsnews.com.