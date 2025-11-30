Metallica's gift of giving The heavy metal band Metallica has not only changed lives with their music; they've also changed lives with their philanthropy – from donations to food banks and disaster relief, to the band's charity All Within My Hands, which has donated to workforce education and other critical services. Luke Burbank talks with band members Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Robert Trujillo and Lars Ulrich, and with one of the 9,000 Metallica Scholars who have benefitted from the band's grants through trade schools and community colleges.