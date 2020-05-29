This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 31)

Nancy Giles wants you to join her for a Facebook Live this Sunday Join us #SundayMorning after the show! ☀️ Nancy Giles will be giving a Facebook Live chat at 11AM EST this Sunday. Nancy will be discussing her story on Peloton workouts. Post a question in the comment section and be sure to visit our Facebook page at CBSSundayMorning. Posted by CBS Sunday Morning on Thursday, May 28, 2020

Our correspondent will answer viewer questions on the CBS Sunday Morning Facebook page following the May 31 broadcast, beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Host: Jane Pauley

OPENING: "Abblasen"



COVER STORY: Will we ever go back to the "old normal"?

That '60s advice on the future – "Plastics" – may be true again, as plexiglass dividers become just one new sign of the way Americans' lives may change because of coronavirus. Mo Rocca examines how shifts in social behavior and policy may, or may not, stick.

Face masks are seen on the figures of the sculpture "Dancing Girls" by artist Ursula Schneider-Schulz in Jena, Germany, April 3, 2020. Jens Meyer/AP

HISTORY: The facemask through the centuries

Originating during the Black Death of the Middle Ages, face coverings to protect against the transmission of disease are not just medical requirements; they're now a fashion statement. Mark Phillips reports.

Actor Matthew McConaughey has appeared in a series of PSAs aimed at increasing awareness about the importance of social distancing to defeat coronavirus. CBS News

ADVERTISING: TV commercials post-coronavirus

Companies have been pivoting to a new style of advertisement ever since the outbreak of COVID-19 altered our world, and upended consumers' shopping habits. Correspondent Anna Werner talks with advertising and marketing experts about what new messaging is being broadcast during the pandemic; and with actor Matthew McConaughey, who has created a series of public-service ads aimed at increasing awareness about social distancing.

COMMENTARY: Mom in quarantine



Singer Jon Bon Jovi's tour has been postponed, but not even a pandemic can keep a musician down. CBS News

MUSIC: A COVID-19 playlist

Spring is usually a time when bands start touring and music festivals pop up all around the globe – but not this year. And yet, the music hasn't stopped, as the COVID-19 pandemic has inspired artists from The Rolling Stones, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber to Luke Combs to release new songs – music that will remain a marker of a time that has changed everything. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Jon Bon Jovi and Jewel about the inspiration for their latest releases.

Activist and playwright Larry Kramer in 2006. CBS News

PASSAGE: Remembering Larry Kramer, an AIDS warrior on a soapbox and the stage

The playwright, screenwriter and AIDS activist, who founded the group ACT UP and engaged in civil disobedience on behalf of AIDS research, died Wednesday, May 27 at the age of 84. Jane Pauley reports.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: AIDS activist Larry Kramer: "I wasn't a phony … I fought for life" (Video)

In this profile originally broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" on June 25, 2006, Larry Kramer talked with Harry Smith about fighting indifference in the battle against AIDS; about the founding of Gay Men's Health Crisis and ACT UP; and about becoming a pariah within the gay community due to his outspoken remarks.

Skol! CBS News

BEVERAGES: The virtual cocktail party

Luke Burbank drinks up the history of the cocktail hour, and how in these times of social distancing, technology is helping serve up libations on a whole new level. (Plus: Learn how to make a classic Negroni.)

Laurence Fishburne lends his voice to a rise in audiobook recordings. CBS News

PUBLISHING: Hear, hear! The explosion in audio books

Smartphones and digital downloads have helped make audio recordings of books a billion-dollar industry, with more than 45,000 new audiobooks recorded last year alone. David Pogue listens in on how authors, and actors, are writing a new chapter in book publishing.

EXERCISE: On a ride with Peleton

With gyms still closed in many places, at-home fitness is more in-demand, and that's made Peloton one of the few companies to prosper in this economy. But while sales of their bikes and treadmills are up, the pandemic has also changed how the company works, as its live workout instructors are now streaming from their homes. Nancy Giles reports.

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on not knowing what comes next

In his 11th week of quarantine, the comedian would like to know how to prepare for a second wave of the pandemic, and how to dress for it.

Take us out to the ball game... PBS

SPORTS: Ken Burns: "Baseball is a mirror of our country"

The documentary filmmaker talks about the role that the sport of baseball has played in American society, especially in times of crisis.

BETWEEN THE LINES: The New Yorker Cartoons: A coronavirus diary

For some 95 years, cartoons in The New Yorker magazine have captured the spirit of their times. This time is no exception. "Sunday Morning" presents a recent sampling from cartoonists Jon Adams, Johnny DiNapoli, Carolita Johnson and Avi Steinberg.

Song Yang in the Chinese thriller 'Wrath of Silence." International Film Festival & Awards Macao

MOVIES: "We Are One" presents a free global film festival online

With theatres closed around world, 21 international film festivals unite to curate streaming content beginning May 29, including features, documentaries, and conversations with filmmakers. Films will be streamed at youtube.com/WeAreOne.

CBS News

GRADUATION: "Sunday Morning" salutes the Class of 2020 (Video)

In many ways graduating students have been robbed of the time-honored rituals of a traditional senior year. "Sunday Morning" asked seniors to submit their photos, and so here is our tribute to the Class of 2020. Music: "Here's to You" by Abby Bannon and Grace Stewart.

