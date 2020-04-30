This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 3)

May 3

COVER STORY: Winning the fight against the polio epidemic

Near the start of the 20th century, a mysterious and deadly virus terrified Americans, particularly infecting young kids: Polio. Correspondent Rita Braver looks at the scientific arsenal brought to combat the epidemic and develop a vaccine, a triumph that researchers are working to replicate in our battle against COVID-19.

Crunchy bread, and warm, gooey cheese, yes. CBS News

KITCHEN: Dishing up some comfort food

It's not one of the five basic food groups, but if it were, "comfort food" would be the most popular right now. Correspondent Mo Rocca looks at how, for many people, eating familiar processed foods (or anything covered in cheese) is like a warm hug. And yes, in a time of stay-at-home orders, good old-fashioned baking in the oven is hot!

A nearly-empty National Mall in Washington, D.C. Robin Fader

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: Life in Washington, D.C. during coronavirus

"Sunday Morning" presents a snapshot of life in a time of pandemic, featuring the work of photographer Robin Fader.

Actor Henry Winkler at home. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler was preparing to film the third season of the hit HBO series "Barry," when COVID-19 put production on hold. Correspondent Tracy Smith visits Winkler through his back door in L.A., where he is quarantining, to find out how the Emmy-winning actor – who became a household name playing The Fonz on "Happy Days" – has endured, providing a measure of comfort both to longtime fans and young readers of his children's books.

MEDICINE: The long run against the coronavirus

As we reach an inflection point in the COVID-19 pandemic, when some states are tempted to open sooner than health experts say they should, Dr. Jon LaPook notes that this is the time to double-down on science.

An empty parking lot at the Short Hills Mall in New Jersey. CBS News

COMMERCE: Retail winners and losers in the wake of pandemic

As Americans shelter at home, everyday shopping habits have changed, perhaps permanently, with online grocery sales way up, and department stores struggling to survive. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger talks with Brookfield Properties executive Stephanie Brager; Jan Whitaker, who has written about the history of department stores; and Scott Galloway, a professor of marketing at New York University, about the future of retail.

In the kitchen with Martha Stewart. CBS News

FOOD: A treat from Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart has a delicious suggestion, a recipe from her latest cookbook.

CORONAVIRUS: The survivors – Life after COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has left a terrible toll, but to those who have recovered from infection, survival brings relief, new difficulties, and questions about the virus' long-term effects. Seth Doane talks with doctors and patients who have suffered from COVID-19, and with a woman who started a support group for thousands of other coronavirus survivors like her.

HARTMAN: Kids



The host of this year's Sunny Awards, David Pogue! CBS News

AWARDS SEASON: "Sunday Morning" presents the very first Sunny Awards!

David Pogue rolls out the figurative red carpet for those entertainers whose humorous and music-filled quarantine videos have enthralled a captive audience.



MARRIAGE: Marlo & Phil

Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue are celebrating their 40th anniversary this spring. To mark the occasion, the actress and talk-show host wrote a book in which 40 famous couples share secrets on how their marriages have stood the test of time, and many other tests along the way. Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on missing strangers

The comedian, in Week 7 of his quarantine at home with his family, realizes something is missing from life: People he doesn't know.

IN MEMORIAM: Some ... of many: Those we've lost to coronavirus

"Sunday Morning" remembers victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.



NATURE: TBD



BOOK REPORT: Reviews

Washington Post book critic Ron Charles with reviews of four new fiction and non-fiction titles (part of a new online series).

"Sunday Morning" Matinee: "Dream For You," from "Sing Street"

"SUNDAY MORNING" MATINEE: "Sing Street" | Watch Video

The coronavirus outbreak has postponed the Broadway opening this spring of the new musical "Sing Street," adapted from the film by John Carney, about Dublin youths putting together a band. Its star, Brenock O'Connor, performs a song from the stage adaptation, "Dream for You," by songwriter Gary Clark.

For more info:

