Leopold & Loeb and the crime of the century One hundred years ago, two affluent and academically-gifted young men – Nathan Leopold, 19, and Richard Loeb, 18 – decided to commit the perfect murder, when they abducted and killed 14-year-old Bobby Franks in Chicago. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports on how Leopold & Loeb's murder was solved, and why the crime that shocked the nation still haunts us today.