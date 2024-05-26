Watch CBS News

Recording World War II veterans for posterity

Vincent Speranza, who served as a paratrooper during the Battle of the Bulge, died last year at age 98. But visitors to the National WWII Museum in New Orleans can still talk to him, and – thanks to voice recognition software and artificial intelligence – hear answers to their questions about Speranza's experiences during and after the war. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with the museum's vice president Peter Crean about the race against time to preserve the stories of the men and women who fought in the war, and with some of the veterans who will be able to "speak" to future generations.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.