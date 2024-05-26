Recording World War II veterans for posterity Vincent Speranza, who served as a paratrooper during the Battle of the Bulge, died last year at age 98. But visitors to the National WWII Museum in New Orleans can still talk to him, and – thanks to voice recognition software and artificial intelligence – hear answers to their questions about Speranza's experiences during and after the war. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with the museum's vice president Peter Crean about the race against time to preserve the stories of the men and women who fought in the war, and with some of the veterans who will be able to "speak" to future generations.