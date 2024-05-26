Daria Kasatkina, the world's bravest tennis player For the first half-dozen years of her pro career, Russian-born Daria Kasatkina was an ascending tennis player, not known for being political or particularly outspoken. Then, in February 2022, Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, and she condemned her country for it. Five months later, an emboldened Kasatkina made another statement she knew could trigger backlash in her homeland, one famously hostile to gay rights: She was in a relationship with another Russian athlete, former Olympic skater Natalia Zabiiako. Kasatkina and Zabiiako talk with "60 Minutes" correspondent Jon Wertheim about the importance of speaking out, and why they can't go home.