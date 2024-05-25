From the archives: Author Caleb Carr Caleb Carr, a military historian and novelist who wrote the bestsellers "The Alienist" and "The Angel of Darkness," died on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at the age of 68. In this "CBS Sunday Morning" profile that originally aired on June 5, 2005, Carr talked with correspondent Tracy Smith about the "torturous process" of writing (and building a house); his early encounters with Beat Generation writers who visited his parents' home; teaching military history; and how violence had shaped his worldview and his art.