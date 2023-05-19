This week on "Sunday Morning: By Design" (May 21)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

This week we present our annual edition touching on all aspects of design, hosted by Jane Pauley.

Central Park Tower in Manhattan is the tallest apartment building in the Western Hemisphere. CBS News

INTRODUCTION: Central Park Tower penthouse

Jane Pauley reports.

Are you in the market for a 75-square-foot apartment? CBS News

COVER STORY: From mansion to studio, there's no place like home

Whether it's a 40,000-square-foot compound with an elevator in the bathroom, or a 200-sq.-ft apartment with office space hidden in the closet, home is a place that holds a huge space in our psyche. Correspondent David Pogue visits some domiciles of different sizes.

TECHNOLOGY: Elevators - Living the high life

Need a lift? Correspondent Faith Salie reports on the soaring history of passenger elevators, a mode of transport that made skyscraper living possible.

THE SLEEP TRIPTYCH: Separate beds - A prescription for insomnia?

According to a recent survey, one in five American couples keeps separate bedrooms, thanks in many cases to snorers. But that doesn't mean a lack of intimacy. Correspondent Susan Spencer dissolves the stigma surrounding separate beds by talking with sleep specialist Dr. Jade Wu, and with a New Jersey couple that has shared a home for a decade, but never the same bedroom.

LIFESTYLES: Stepping into the shoes on/shoes off debate

Is asking someone to remove their shoes when they enter your home a sign of hospitality, or the opposite? Correspondent Mo Rocca gauges opposing viewpoints, and talks with a bio-chemist who has studied what is carried indoors on the soles of our shoes.

INTRODUCTION: Gilded Age townhouse

Jane Pauley reports.



POSTCARD FROM MOROCCO: How Marrakesh's timeless riads influence designers today

The medina of Marrakesh, which dates to the 11th century, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, noted for its historic influence across the Mediterranean. Today, Morocco's traditional dwellings, known as "riads," are having an impact on the design world. Correspondent Seth Doane pays a visit, and talks with designers who have been touched by Marrakesh's signature beauty.

Tiffany's has recently undergone a major renovation of its New York City flagship store. CBS News

BUSINESS: Tiffany's shining brighter than ever

Tiffany & Co.'s flagship headquarters in New York recently reopened after undergoing a nearly four-year renovation. Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh tours a showcase that is one of the jewels of Manhattan.

FASHION: 150 years of 501 blue jeans

In 1873 Levi Strauss as his tailor, Jacob Davis, created the modern denim pants known as blue jeans, designed for workmen. Today they are a clothing staple, and an icon of fashion. Correspondent Serena Altschul explores the history of blue jeans, and visits the Levi's laboratory where new denim finishes are being tested.

SUNDAY PROFILE: David Copperfield pulls back the curtain (slightly)

He is today's most successful magician, whose sleight of hand continues to mesmerize audiences at his Las Vegas show. And for the first time on national TV, David Copperfield discusses the process that goes into crafting some of his remarkable illusions. He talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the magic behind his magic.

THE SLEEP TRIPTYCH: A mattress tester talks about her dream job

There may be no more important component to a good night's sleep than your mattress. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with Caira Blackwell, a tester for The New York Times product site Wirecutter, about what she looks for in a mattress.

DÉCOR: Replacements

LANDSCAPING: Martha Stewart in her rose garden



DÉCOR: Turning tumbleweeds into art

Tumbleweeds may be just dead foliage blowin' in the wind. But artist Jenn Isbell transforms these clusters of large, poky branches into working chandeliers. She illuminates correspondent Luke Burbank on the inspiration, and hazards, of working with tumbleweeds.

THE SLEEP TRIPTYCH: Cutting through the white noise

Noise is a big reason why 1 in 3 American adults doesn't get enough sleep. But for some the solution to noise keeping them awake is … more noise! Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with a sleep specialist about why white noise machines can be an effective means to getting shuteye.

MAGAZINES: Architectural Digest

