Here Comes the Sun: Actor Jennifer Garner and novelist Laura Dave, plus saving general stores Actor Jennifer Garner and novelist Laura Dave sit down with Jonathan Vigliotti to discuss the Apple TV+ limited series, "The Last Thing He Told Me," based on Dave's novel. Then, Conor Knighton travels to New England to learn how courageous residents are stepping up to save general stores. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”