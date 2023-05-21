Watch CBS News

Replacing hard-to-find china? Who ya' gonna call?

Is your treasured china set missing a piece or two? Trying to replace a shattered cup? Correspondent Nancy Giles visits Replacements, a North Carolina-based company that is the world's largest supplier of active and discontinued tableware.
