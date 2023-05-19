Watch CBS News

From 2003: Pale Male, NYC's favorite hawk

New York City lost one of its most beloved celebrities this week with the passing of Pale Male, a red-tailed hawk who had delighted flocks of rapt fans since he began nesting on a Fifth Avenue co-op's ledge across from Central Park in the mid-1990s. Correspondent Bill Geist reported on Pale's prowess as a provider (delivering take-out to his chicks), and talked with some of the bird's followers, including documentary director Frederic Lilian, writer Charles Kennedy and photographer Lincoln Karim, in a story that originally aired on "CBS Sunday Morning" July 13, 2003.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.