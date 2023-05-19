From 2003: Pale Male, NYC's favorite hawk New York City lost one of its most beloved celebrities this week with the passing of Pale Male, a red-tailed hawk who had delighted flocks of rapt fans since he began nesting on a Fifth Avenue co-op's ledge across from Central Park in the mid-1990s. Correspondent Bill Geist reported on Pale's prowess as a provider (delivering take-out to his chicks), and talked with some of the bird's followers, including documentary director Frederic Lilian, writer Charles Kennedy and photographer Lincoln Karim, in a story that originally aired on "CBS Sunday Morning" July 13, 2003.