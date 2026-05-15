This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 17): "By Design"

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

"Sunday Morning" presents its annual edition touching on all aspects of design, hosted by Jane Pauley.

Oregon contractor Jacob Fry and his wife, Elize, were spared the flames from recent wildfires, which sparked a housing crisis in their area. To help, they built two small rental units in their own yard. CBS News

COVER STORY: Is the answer to the housing crunch right in your own backyard?

Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, are small, fully-functional secondary homes located on the same property as a main home (usually in the backyard) that serve as carriage houses or "granny flats." But as wildfires have displaced residents in the West, ADUs have filled a vital need where housing has proved scant or expensive. Correspondent Lee Cowan looks at the practical and legal challenges to making ADUs available.

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HISTORY: Ardrossan Mansion: A time capsule to a bygone era

Jane Pauley takes viewers on a tour of Ardrossan, a 750-acre Georgian-style estate (and an example of Gilded Age-inspired opulence), on Philadelphia's storied Main Line.

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Laura and Matteo Clarke aren't just building their own house; they're making their own bricks, mixing the excavated soil from their lot in New Mexico with sand and straw to create walls of adobe. CBS News

ARCHITECTURE: An adobe renaissance

For thousands of years, civilizations around the world have built houses out of earth – whether it be mud brick, wattle and dab or rammed earth. But adobe (the practice of making mudbricks) has now become today's "it" building material, from museums around the world designed using adobe, to do-it-yourselfers constructing homes from the very dirt beneath their feet. Correspondent Conor Knighton looks at the history of adobe, and how ancient adobe materials are being merged with 3-D printing techniques.

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The Finnish company Marimekko is known for its bold fabrics, fashion and home furnishing designs. CBS News

FASHION: The distinctly Finnish designs of Marimekko

In Finland, bold and brilliant graphics have become the trademark of the design firm Marimekko, whose fabrics, housewares and fashions are adding vibrant colors to the world. Correspondent Seth Doane reports.

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Marimekko

Latimmier (Fashion label)

Photos courtesy of the Architecture & Design Museum Helsinki; Crate & Barrel; IKEA; Marimekko; Target; and Uniqlo

CBS News

DÉCOR: The opulence and glamour of chandeliers

Mo Rocca sheds light on the traditions of chandeliers, and why these decorative hanging light fixtures can be the star of any room.

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An authentic Philly cheesesteak sandwich, for which the meat is thinly sliced, never chopped! CBS News

TRIPTYCH #1: The sacred Philadelphia cheesesteak

Nothing says love like a Philadelphia cheesesteak sandwich, according to Frankie Olivieri, the third-generation owner of Philly's legendary Pat's King of Steaks. He explains why to correspondent Susan Spencer.

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Louis Vuitton's interconnected "LV" is one of the most recognizable symbols in the world. CBS News

FASHION: Designing the future of Louis Vuitton

The French fashion house Louis Vuitton, which opened its doors in 1854, is today the world's largest luxury brand. Correspondent Alina Cho talks with artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière, who is shaping the future of Louis Vuitton by designing the unexpected. Cho also gets a sneak preview of Ghesquière's latest collection, as well as a look at an upcoming collaboration between LV and the estate of late artist Keith Haring.

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louisvuitton.com

Louis Vuitton's 2026 cruise collection debuts at the Frick in New York City May 20



ARCHITECTURE: The enduring spirit of Philadelphia architect Frank Furness

Philadelphia architect Frank Furness, a former Army captain during the Civil War, translated his fearlessness into the designs of about 1,000 buildings – elaborate structures whose oversized arches, asymmetrical facades and eccentric decorations broke free from the polite Victorian era-style. "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa takes a tour of Furness' Philadelphia with Wall Street Journal architectural critic Michael Lewis, who explains why the architect's reputation has gained a reappraisal.

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LANDSCAPING: Longwood Gardens

Jim Axelrod reports.

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Longwood Gardens, Kennett Square, Pa.



TRIPTYCH #2: Soft pretzels, an essential Philly food

The twisty, crunchy, doughy treat is a tradition in Philadelphia, and the Center City Soft Pretzel Company churns out tens of thousands of pretzels a week. Correspondent Susan Spencer checks out their salty allure.

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Director Jon Favreau with the "Baby Yoda" puppet, the real star of "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu." CBS News

MOVIES: "The Mandalorian and Grogu" director Jon Favreau: "Star Wars has always been about families coming together"

Director Jon Favreau, creator of the "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian," has now brought Pedro Pascal's bounty hunter and his charge "Baby Yoda" to the big screen. He talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the handmade feel of the "Star Wars" universe, and how father-son relationships have always been at the heart of the stories set in a galaxy far, far away. He also discusses bringing his improv roots to directing Robert Downey Jr. in "Iron Man."

To watch a trailer for "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu," click on the video player below:

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An upside-down map of the world. (Who says "North" always has to be on top?) CBS News

HISTORY: Understanding the world through old maps

The Osher Map Library, at the University of Southern Maine in Portland, is home to half a million rare maps, globes and atlases, dating as far back as the 15th century. Correspondent Martha Teichner explores the world as depicted by cartographers, through maps that are whimsical, political, or intentionally distorted, and examines why – in an age of GPS – maps are definitely not outdated.

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Lily Hevesh makes an art of falling dominoes. Hevesh5

ARTS: The art of toppling dominoes

Lily Hevesh may be the world's greatest domino artist. She talked with correspondent David Pogue about the patience and perseverance required to set up thousands of dominoes in intricate structures and patterns – and then knock them all down.

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TRIPTYCH #3: Making a proper hoagie

Legend has it that Philadelphians have been living on hoagies since shipyard workers packed them for lunch during World War I. Liberty Kitchen executive chef Beau Neidhardt demonstrates for correspondent Susan Spencer how to construct a giant sandwich, Philadelphia-style.

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Liberty Kitchen, Philadelphia



NATURE: Chanticleer Garden in Philadelphia

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WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Outspoken film critic Rex Reed (YouTube Video)

Film critic Rex Reed, whose clever and barbed opinions about movies – and movie stars – made him a fixture for decades in print and on television, died on May 12 at age 87. In this Feb. 4, 2018 "Sunday Morning" profile, Reed talked with Mo Rocca about how he came to live the life of an A-Lister himself. He also dispensed his unvarnished opinions about that year's best picture Oscar-nominees.

MARATHON: Co-star reunions (YouTube Video)

Fan-favorite Hollywood collaborators come together in this "CBS Sunday Morning" marathon.

TV comedy's "Golden Boys": Dick Van Dyke, Carl Reiner and Norman Lear

"Grace and Frankie" stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda

"Banshees of Inisherin" stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon on "Air"

Diane Ladd & Laura Dern, a mother-and-daughter team

Cheech and Chong: Older and wiser

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on "Waiting for Godot"

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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