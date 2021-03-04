This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 7)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: COVID-19 after Year One: What will the future bring?

It has been 12 months of loss since the coronavirus outbreak in the United States began. Correspondent Martha Teichner takes stock of what we've been through – and perhaps what's to come in the pandemic's fallout – with leaders in fields ranging from the economy and civil rights, to the food industry, psychology, urban planning and the arts.

For more info:



CORONAVIRUS: Cut off from the rest of America, a small town endures lockdown

Point Roberts, Wash., on a peninsula jutting out from Canada beneath the 49th parallel, is a tiny piece of America separate from the U.S. mainland. Its isolation helped protect the community from the spread of COVID-19, but restrictions at the border have effectively trapped residents there, and kept visitors out. Correspondent Lee Cowan journeys to the isolated town suffering from the economic ripple effects of the pandemic.

For more info:



CORONAVIRUS: Italy's pandemic survivors, one year later

Correspondent Seth Doane visits the Northern Italian village of Nembro, whose residents were hard-hit by the COVID-19 outbreak last year – an experience that forced the townspeople to reexamine fundamental issues of life and death, solitude and solidarity. Now, how will the survivors in Nembro move on?

For more info:



MOVIES: Regina King on directing "One Night in Miami"

The Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress makes her directorial film debut with an acclaimed story, set in the 1960s, of a re-imagined meeting of four iconic Black men – Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke – discussing the civil rights movement. Regina King talks with CBS News' Michelle Miller about her artistic ambitions, her promotion of social justice, and the blessings of her fruitful career.

To watch a trailer for "One Night in Miami" click on the video player below:

For more info:

"One Night in Miami" is streaming on Amazon Prime



DEFENSE: Extremism in the ranks: The military and the insurrection

A surprising number of people arrested for participating in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol are military veterans, whose skill sets were deployed to break through and overwhelm the Capitol Police, and occupy our seat of government. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin looks into the role of the extremist group Oath Keepers, and how the Pentagon is still coming to grips with veterans who become radicalized.

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



SCIENCE: CRISPR: How may it revolutionize mankind?

Visionary biochemist Jennifer Doudna shared the Nobel Prize last year for the gene-editing technique known as CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats), which has the potential to cure diseases caused by genetic mutations. Correspondent David Pogue talks with Doudna about the promises and perils of this technology; and with Walter Isaacson, author of the new book "The Code Breaker," about why the biotech revolution will dwarf the digital revolution in importance.

For more info:

Bob Hope entertained the troops for nearly 50 years, from World War II, Korea and Vietnam, through to the Persian Gulf War. CBS News

ENTERTAINMENT: "Dear Bob": Bob Hope's correspondence with GIs at war

For decades comedian Bob Hope was a true war hero to American military stationed overseas, as he entertained the troops with his USO Tour. Less- known was the role he played as a correspondent, answering some of the thousands of letters he received each week from GIs. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Hope's daughter, Linda Hope, and with Martha Bolton, who together compiled a new book of wartime letters, "Dear Bob... : Bob Hope's Wartime Correspondence with the GIs of World War II."

For more info:





CORONAVIRUS: China – Ground Zero

Correspondent Ramy Inocencio looks at some of the theories about where COVID-19 began.



OPINION: Dana Perino on why "Everything Will Be Okay"

The political commentator and Bush administration press secretary offers life lessons learned at the knee of her Wyoming rancher grandfather.

For more info:



PREVIEW: Oprah talks with the Duke & Duchess of Sussex

We present a sneak peek at Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which airs Sunday, March 7 on CBS and Paramount+.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.



You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!