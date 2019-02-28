This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 3)

COVER STORY: The Golden Age of documentary filmmaking

Documentary films were once treated as celluloid spinach – films that were good for you, but not considered "entertaining." But documentary filmmakers have transformed the genre with great storytelling and cinematic techniques; more documentaries are playing in mainstream theaters than ever before, and are gaining wider audiences thanks to cable and streaming services, like Netflix. Correspondent David Pogue talks with filmmakers Dan Cogan and Joe Berlinger, film programmer Thom Powers, and professor Jacqueline Reich about how recent films like "Finding Neverland" and "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" show the documentary is coming of age.

ALMANAC: Charles Ponzi

The founding father of financial hijinks, who trapped his investors in a "musical chairs" of fraud, was born on March 3, 1882.

A hefty cheese wheel, at the World Championship Cheese Contest in Madison, Wis. CBS News

FOOD: Big cheese

Marieke and Rolf Penterman are Wisconsin dairy farmers who had a dream: produce a world-class gouda cheese. Beginning in 2006, their award-winning cheeses have brought them to the pinnacle of competition: The World Championship Cheese Contest in Madison, Wis., where more than 3,400 entrants from 27 countries competed in 121 categories. Martha Teichner got a tasting.

LAW: Saint Judy

Judy Wood is the hard-charging immigration lawyer who almost single-handedly changed U.S. law, to make it easier for women to seek asylum. And yet, she denies the saintly title – "Saint Judy" – that some have bestowed on her. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Wood about her more than 30 years practicing immigration law in Los Angeles, and with Golden Globe-nominated actress Michelle Monaghan, who is playing Wood in a new movie, "Saint Judy."

Chang and Eng Bunker. in his latest "Mobituaries" podcast, Mo Rocca shares a story of grit and courage featuring the conjoined twins who became a public sensation touring America in the 19th century. Wellcome Library, London

"MOBITUARIES": Chang and Eng Bunker, the original Siamese twins

In his latest podcast Mo Rocca shares a story of grit and courage featuring the conjoined twins who became a public sensation touring America in the 19th century.

Listen to this week's episode of "Mobituaries." You can download the episode on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Megaphone, Stitcher, or Spotify. New episodes are available weekly.

PASSAGE: André Previn

"Sunday Morning" looks back at the life of the Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer, soloist and conductor, whose musical career stretched from the recording stages of Hollywood to jazz clubs to concert halls across the globe.



Actress Julianne Moore. CBS News

MOVIES: Julianne Moore

Jane Pauley profiles the Oscar-winning actress, now starring in the film "Gloria Bell," about a free-spirited divorcee who discovers romance in an L.A. dance club.

WARFARE: Nuclear blasts

CALENDAR: Week of March 4

