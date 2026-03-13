This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 15)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Hollywood, the Dream Factory

In 1913, a leased barn in Los Angeles became Cecil B. DeMille's production center for the very first feature film shot in Hollywood. What started as a weather-friendly place for filmmakers grew into a phenomenon heralded around the world as a "dream factory." Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with actor Tony Goldwyn, director Patty Jenkins, and Motion Picture Association chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin about the historic rise of the film and entertainment industry; how Hollywood became a metaphor for America; and what the introduction of streaming and artificial intelligence might mean for the future of movies.

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ALMANAC: March 15

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



MOVIES: "Mr. Nobody Against Putin": How one Russian teacher confronted Kremlin propaganda

When Russia invaded Ukraine, the Kremlin's propaganda machine framed the war as a heroic calling, drilling the message into children at every school in the country. One brave teacher turned his camera onto that indoctrination. The result: a remarkable Oscar-nominated documentary, "Mr. Nobody Against Putin." Elizabeth Palmer talks with schoolteacher Pasha Talankin, now living in exile, and his co-director David Borenstein, about the moral choice Talankin made as an act of resistance to expose Putin's lies.

To watch a trailer for "Mr. Nobody Against Putin." Click on the video player below:

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"Mr. Nobody Against Putin," released by Kino Lorber, is in theaters and available via streaming



HEADLINES: Iran

David Martin reports.



WORLD: Ted Koppel looks back at the 1979 Iran hostage crisis

"Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel reflects on how the U.S. government, and the media, reacted to the 1979 kidnapping of Americans in Tehran, whose 444-day ordeal had unpredictable repercussions.

The Charlie Chaplin Studios complex, on N. La Brea Avenue in Hollywood, was built in 1917, and has served as film and TV production stages, a recording studio for A&M, and a home for Muppets. CBS News

MOVIES: A Hollywood landmark preserved

Singer-songwriter John Mayer and film director and producer Joseph McGinty Nichol (known as McG) have teamed up to buy and renovate a piece of Hollywood history: the legendary movie studio built by Charlie Chaplin. Tracy Smith talks with Mayer, McG, and Hollywood historian Marc Wanamaker about the Chaplin Studios, its history as a soundstage and recording studio, and why it was important to preserve the production facilities' legacy, as a campus for artistic collaborations.

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PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Director Sofia Coppola and fashion designer Marc Jacobs on the red carpet for the premiere of "Marc By Sofia" at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, September 2, 2025, in Venice, Italy. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

FASHION: Marc Jacobs and Sofia Coppola on fashion, film and friendship

For 30 years Sofia Coppola and Marc Jacobs have been friends and collaborators. Now, the Oscar-winning filmmaker has made her first documentary about the fashion designer, "Marc By Sofia." They talk with Anthony Mason about their friendship, and how Jacobs brought a punk sensibility to the runway.

To watch a trailer for "Marc By Sofia" click on the video player below:

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HARTMAN: A boy named True



Academy Award-winning actor Cillian Murphy. CBS News

MOVIES: "Peaky Blinders" star Cillian Murphy on playing complicated characters: "That's where good art exists"

Cillian Murphy, an Oscar-winner for "Oppenheimer," is back in a new film, "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man," a follow-up to his hit TV series about a charismatic gangster who rules post-World War I Birmingham, England. The Irish actor talks with Seth Doane about the appeal of portraying complicated or tormented characters; taking his work "deadly seriously"; and trying to have a nose for great writing.

To watch a trailer for "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man," click on the video player below.

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"Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" is now playing in theaters, and debuts on Netflix March 20



FASHION: Shoes for the stars

Chris Livesay reports.

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Documentary filmmaker Frederick Wiseman in Paris in 2000. Herve BRUHAT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

MOVIES: A tribute to documentarian Frederick Wiseman

Acclaimed filmmaker Frederick Wiseman, who died in February at age 96, revolutionized the art of documentaries with such films as "Titicut Follies," "High School," and "Hospital." In an interview with "Sunday Morning" recorded last year, the pioneering Wiseman talked with David Pogue about his unusual production methods aimed at capturing life, in films as funny, sad, and tragic as any fiction film.

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NATURE: Niagara Falls



LIVE EVENT: Join us as Lee Cowan talks with David Pogue about his new book, "Apple: The First 50 Years," at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, Thurs., April 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for in-person or streaming access.

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

The nominees for best picture at this year's Academy Awards: "Bugonia," "F1," "Frankenstein," "Hamnet," "Marty Supreme," "One Battle After Another," "The Secret Agent," "Sentimental Value," "Sinners," and "Train Dreams." Focus Features; Apple Original Films; Netflix; A24; Warner Brothers; Neon

OSCARS 2026: Behind the scenes with the best actor nominees

Watch scenes from the performances nominated for best actor at the 98th annual Academy Awards, as well as interviews with the nominees.

OSCARS 2026: Behind the scenes with the best supporting actor nominees

Watch scenes from the performances nominated for best supporting actor at the 98th annual Academy Awards, as well as interviews with the nominees.

OSCARS 2026: Behind the scenes with the best actress Oscar nominees

Watch scenes from the performances nominated for best actress at the 98th annual Academy Awards, as well as interviews with the nominees.

Alexander Butterfield, the Nixon aide who testified against the president, with Cassidy Hutchinson. CBS News

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Alexander Butterfield, Cassidy Hutchinson on the price of speaking out

Alexander Butterfield, the Nixon aide who testified against the president during the Watergate scandal, died Monday, March 9, 2026 at age 99. In 2023, "Sunday Morning" talked with Butterfield and January 6 whistleblower Cassidy Hutchinson about the price of speaking truth to power.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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