"Mr. Nobody Against Putin": How one Russian teacher confronted Kremlin propaganda When Russia invaded Ukraine, the Kremlin's propaganda machine framed the war as a heroic calling, drilling the message into children at every school in the country. One brave teacher turned his camera onto that indoctrination. The result: a remarkable Oscar-nominated documentary, "Mr. Nobody Against Putin." Elizabeth Palmer talks with schoolteacher Pasha Talankin, now living in exile, and his co-director David Borenstein, about the moral choice Talankin made as an act of resistance to expose Putin's lies.