These United States: Hollywood, the Dream Factory In 1913, a leased barn in Los Angeles became Cecil B. DeMille's production center for the very first feature film shot in Hollywood. What started as a weather-friendly place for filmmakers grew into a phenomenon heralded around the world as a "dream factory." Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with actor Tony Goldwyn, director Patty Jenkins, and Motion Picture Association chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin about the historic rise of the film and entertainment industry; how Hollywood became a metaphor for America; and what the introduction of streaming and artificial intelligence might mean for the future of movies.