With Iran choking off the Strait of Hormuz, what can the U.S. do? As the United States continues to intensify its war against Iran, the transit of oil through the Strait of Hormuz is still choked off – and the ramifications are being felt around the world. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Retired General Frank McKenzie about the hazards facing American ships; and how long it might take the U.S. Navy to open the Strait, a vital shipping channel through which one-fifth of the world's oil flows.