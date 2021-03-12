This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 14)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Is a good night's sleep a far-fetched dream?

Since the COVID pandemic began, one in three Americans has had reduced quality sleep. Correspondent Susan Spencer pulls back the covers on how pandemic stress is among the factors affecting people's already-tortured relationship with shuteye. Spencer talks with Drew Ackerman, a lifelong chronic insomniac whose storytelling podcast, "Sleep With Me," lulls listeners to slumberland; and with professors Sharon Bowman, Jennifer Martin and Tiffany Yip about the importance of sleep hygiene, and the effects of reduced sleep on chronic health impacts and productivity.

For more info:

Stop the presses! British daily newspaper headlines report March 9, 2021 the story of the interview given by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and her husband, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, to Oprah Winfrey about their experiences with Buckingham Palace. Hasan Esen/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

MEDIA: Scandal sheets – British tabloids and their symbiotic relationship with the royals

This week's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who withdrew from official royal duties and resettled in America, shone a light on ways in which London's tabloid newspapers have come to dominate public life in Britain. Correspondent Holly Williams talks with former Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie and radio host James O'Brien about the relationship between the royal family and the press, and how fear of the tabloids' power has colored a centuries-old institution.

Students attend class outdoors, at Trackers Earth Forest School, in Portland, Ore. CBS News

EDUCATION: Schools without walls: Lessons in outdoor education

Forest schools, in which students are instructed outside rather than in classrooms, have become a learning experience for many – and have added benefits in a time of pandemic. Correspondent Conor Knighton visits an immersive forest school in Oregon, where being outdoors all day – even in inclement weather – becomes part of the learning process.

For more info:



MUSIC: Genre-busting musician Michael Kiwanuka on making a name for himself

British singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka has won fans around the world with a sound that defies easy description – a mix of blues, rock, funk, R&B, jazz and soul. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with the musician who has been called "Britain's Otis Redding" about how he struggled with self-confidence, and why his eponymous, Grammy-nominated album, "Kiwanuka," is an appreciation of what sets him apart.

Michael Kiwanuka performs "Rolling," from his album "Kiwanuka":

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD

Melissa Bernstein, co-founder of Melissa & Doug, and author of the memoir "LifeLines." CBS News

BOOKS: Melissa & Doug co-founder opens up about her secret struggle

Melissa Bernstein, co-founder of toy company Melissa & Doug, seemed to have it all. The firm that she started in 1988 with her husband Doug grew into an iconic brand worth a billion dollars. But despite the trappings of success, Bernstein still experienced an existential depression. Now for the first time she's opening up about her lifelong mental health battle in a new book, "LifeLines: An Inspirational Journey From Profound Darkness to Radiant Light." Correspondent David Pogue sat down with Melissa and Doug to talk about her ongoing journey, and about the launch of their online mental health hub LifeLines, which she hopes will help others who struggle with self-acceptance.

For more info:



HARTMAN: Blues man



BOOKS: Lady Bird Johnson, first lady and diarist

In her new book, "Lady Bird Johnson: Hiding in Plain Sight," author Julia Sweig uncovers the first lady's surprisingly powerful role in her husband President Lyndon B. Johnson's life and political career. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Sweig, and also with one of Lady Bird's daughters, Lynda Bird Johnson Robb, and granddaughters, Lucinda Robb, about the woman who was the consummate political insider, an environmentalist, and an audio diarist who documented every moment of LBJ's presidency – recording history as she was helping make it.

Listen to an excerpt from the audiobook of Julia Sweig's "Lady Bird Johnson: Hiding in Plain Sight," narrated by Kirsten Potter:

For more info:



MOVIES: "Crip Camp" and the disability rights movement

In the new Netflix documentary "Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution," teenagers with disabilities who attended an upstate New York summer camp in 1971 would go on to become powerful leaders in the disability rights movement. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Jim LeBrecht, who – 50 years after attending Camp Jened – collaborated with Emmy-winning filmmaker Nicole Newnham on their acclaimed documentary, now shortlisted for an Academy Award. Braver also talks with activist Judy Heumann about how the Camp Jened experience inspired her in advocating for the Americans with Disabilities Act.

To watch a trailer for "Crip Camp" click on the video player below:

For more info:



MUSIC: Behind the scenes of the online music battle Verzuz

When the pandemic shut down live concerts, pioneering hip hop producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland wanted to give people a show, and developed what became a viral online music battle series: Verzuz, in which noted musical artists (such as John Legend and Alicia Keys) perform head-to-head. Contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks with two musical legends, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, about their recent matchup.

For more info:

Verzuz, on Instagram and the Triller app



MILEPOST: TBD



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVE:

CBS News

FROM THE ARCHIVE: "Phantom Tollbooth" author Norton Juster (Video)

Author Norton Juster, whose children's classic "The Phantom Tollbooth," has been beloved by generations for its timeless story and witty wordplay, died on March 8, 2021 at age 91. In this "Sunday Morning" report that aired on April 8, 2012, correspondent Rita Braver talked with Juster and his collaborator, illustrator Jules Feiffer, as they look back on the creation of their fantastical adventure on its 50th anniversary.



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning), YouTube, and at cbssundaymorning.com.



You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!