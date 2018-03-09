This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 11)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

COVER STORY: Borrowed time: Reflecting on a life with cancer | Watch Video

Julie Yip-Williams had already experienced a difficult life when she was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer; now she prepares to leave her young daughters behind, passing on lessons of resilience. Tracy Smith reports.

For more info:



ALMANAC: The Luddites | Watch Video

An anti-technological innovation movement was born on March 11, 1811, when textile workers in Nottingham, England, destroyed machines they believed threatened their livelihoods. Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:

ART: Tarsila, the "Picasso of Brazil" | Watch Video

In her native country, all you need to say is her first name – Tarsila -- for people to recognize the woman known as "the Picasso of Brazil." But Tarsila do Amaral (1886-1973) is little-known in North America, despite her revolutionary art.

Faith Salie visits New York City's Museum of Modern Art, which is staging a retrospective of Tarsila's "cannibalist" paintings, which took the tropes of Western European art and turned them into something extremely Brazilian.

For more info:

AP Photo

REMEMBERING 1968: How an upstart primary challenge ended a presidency | Watch Video

John Dickerson reports on the contest that changed the way we elect presidents, with a Democratic primary that allowed a political upstart, the anti-war candidate Sen. Eugene McCarthy, to take on a sitting president and drive Lyndon B. Johnson to decide to forgo running for a second term.

For more info:



TELEVISION: Peter Lassally: A late-night life | Watch Video

Mo Rocca talks with TV legend Peter Lasally, the fabled TV exec for some of our biggest late-night shows (including "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" and "The Late Show with David Letterman") and mentor of rising comedians, who was affectionately dubbed "The Host Whisperer."



HARTMAN: The fate of a Confederate flag (Video)

Several years ago, in Summerville, South Carolina, Annie Caddell stirred heated emotions from across her predominantly black neighborhood when she raised a Confederate flag outside her home. Protests led to counter-protests, which made international news. But now Caddell has done an about-face, and taken down the flag, helping move her divided community a little closer together. She explained to Stave Hartman why she believes her new position is the more honorable one.

CBS News

MUSIC: Joan Baez: On record, and on canvas | Watch Video

At 77, the reigning queen of folk music, Joan Baez, has just released a new album, "Whistle Down the Wind," and is preparing to embark on what she's calling her "farewell tour." John Blackstone sits down with the music legend, who talks about her career, her singing voice, and her other talent: painting.

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Joan Baez on her paintings of "Mischief Makers"

The singer's artistic talent was on display in an exhibition of her portraits of noted activists, civil rights leaders, and others who have fought oppression and injustice

For more info:

CBS News

A SUNDAY DRIVE: The 30,000 keys to Baldpate | Watch Video

It's time to take a Sunday drive with Conor Knighton, who this week visits the Baldpate Inn in Estes Park, Colorado.

For more info:

CBS News

TELEVISION: RuPaul: All dressed up | Watch Video

"RuPaul's Drag Race" begins its 10th season on television this month. The successful VH1 game show features remarkably-named contestants (such as Sasha Velour, Kalorie Karbdashian Williams and Mayhem Miller) who compete for cash prizes and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar. RuPaul explains to Nancy Giles the power of a man performing in women's clothes, heels and makeup.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: Judge Judy hands down her opinion on RuPaul

RuPaul, star of "RuPaul's Drag Race," expresses his devotion to Judge Judy - and hears via Nancy Giles a special message for RuPaul from the lady in black robes herself.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: RuPaul on what he learned from his family

RuPaul, renowned as a celebrity drag queen, talks about his mother (a "rebel"), his father (the "life of the party"), his sisters (who were his universe growing up), and why he describes himself as "an introvert masquerading as an extrovert."

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of March 12 | Watch Video

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Maine (Video)

We leave you this Sunday Morning in a snowfall in Maine. Videographer: Mauricio Handler

WEB EXCLUSIVES:



FROM THE ARCHIVES: Roger Bannister on breaking the 4:00 mile (Video)

British runner Roger Bannister, the first person to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, died Saturday at age 88. In this "Sunday Morning" report that originally aired May 2, 2004, Mark Phillips talks with Bannister about his monumental feat fifty years earlier, as well as with American runner Wes Santee and Australian John Landy (who were also chasing the 4:00 mile at the time) and with Neal Bascomb, author of "The Perfect Mile." Phillips also recounts the subsequent matchup between Bannister and Landy at the 1954 British Empire Games, an epic race that was called "the Mile of the Century."



NATURE UP CLOSE: Who was Marjory Stoneman Douglas?

The conservationist and author of "The Everglades, River of Grass" promoted and fought to preserve the Florida ecosystem.



MOVIES: Cinematographer Roger Deakins, finally an Oscar-winner for "Blade Runner 2049"

After 14 nominations, the master cameraman has won an Academy Award; view clips from some of his peerless work.

