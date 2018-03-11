Calendar: Week of March 12

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, President Trump welcomes the World Series champion Houston Astros to the White House.
Tuesday brings a special election to Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District to fill the vacancy created by Representative Tim Murphy's resignation.
Wednesday's the day for The National School Walkout, a 17-minute protest over Congressional inaction on gun violence in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
On Thursday, model and actor Fabio Lanzoni -- "Fabio" to most of us -- celebrates his 59th birthday.
Friday is Freedom of Information Day, coinciding with the 267th anniversary of the birth of President James Madison, regarded as the Father of the Constitution.
And Saturday is St. Patrick's Day.
