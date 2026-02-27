This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 1)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

The Desert Shield and Desert Storm Memorial, under construction on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. CBS News

COVER STORY: Honoring Operation Desert Storm: Waging a battle to build a war memorial

In 1991 more than half a million Americans served in Operation Desert Storm, an allied campaign that freed Kuwait from the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Today, that campaign is all but forgotten. Marine veteran Scott Stump set out to build a memorial to Desert Storm, and the 148 Americans killed in action, on the National Mall, now scheduled to open in October. He talks with CBS News national security correspondent David Martin about his obsession to memorialize a moment in time, and the opposition he had to overcome before succeeding in his quest.

ALMANAC: March 1

NATURE: Living with coyotes

Once found only in parts of the West and Southwest, coyotes have dramatically expanded their range, and are now found in every state except Hawaii. Conor Knighton looks at how these animals have become part of the urban landscape in places like Chicago, and what roles they play – in history, in Native American stories, in art, and in today's urban and suburban ecosystems.

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of President John F. Kennedy, is running for Congress. CBS News

POLITICS: Democrat Jack Schlossberg talks taking the gloves off

For Jack Schlossberg, politics is personal. The 33-year-old grandson of President John F. Kennedy, he is out to make a name for himself, having announced a run for Congress in New York's 12th District. He talks with Mo Rocca about his pride in the Kennedy legacy name, and his refusal to refrain from mocking his opponents, saying, "The time is not now to hold back." Schlossberg also opens up about his closeness with his parents, Caroline Kennedy and Ed Schlossberg, as well as his sister, Rose, and shares memories of his late sister, Tatiana.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

A view of the immersive installation "Framerate: Desert Pulse," at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix. CBS News

ARTS: Art and data converge in Arizona's Sonoran Desert

"Desert Pulse," an art installation at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, is a multi-sensory immersion featuring time-lapse imagery of Arizona's Sonoran Desert – a landscape pulsing with life. Lee Cowan talks with U.K. architects Matt Shaw and Will Trossell, who brought a 3-D LIDAR scanner (a tool used in surveying) to the desert to capture tens of millions of data points, which ScanLAB Projects converted into vibrant digital evocations of an ecosystem breathing, growing, and retreating.

"Framerate: Desert Pulse," at the Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix (through May 10)

SPORTS: UFC's Dana White on taking MMA to the next level

As CEO and president of Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dana White has done more than anyone to grow the hard-hitting sport of mixed martial arts, taking his league from obscurity to what will be its highest-profile moment this summer: a UFC match on the South Lawn of the White House. Luke Burbank talks with White about his UFC empire — and how his relationship with Donald Trump, begun in 2001 at Trump's Atlantic City casino, helped advance both their careers.

Composer Marc Shaiman at the piano with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

BOOKS: Broadway and Hollywood composer Marc Shaiman on his new memoir, and being a "sore winner"

A Tony Award-winner for "Hairspray," and a seven-time Oscar nominee, Marc Shaiman has written about his nearly 50 years in show business in a new memoir, "Never Mind the Happy: Showbiz Stories From a Sore Winner." Shaiman talks with Tracy Smith about collaborating with Billy Crystal on parody songs for the Oscars; composing scores for Rob Reiner's films; and why he says, beginning as a piano prodigy at age 16, "there was no stopping me."

THESE UNITED STATES: The Harlem Renaissance

With the Great Migration, when millions of African Americans fled violence and discrimination in the Jim Crow South for a new life up North, New York City's Harlem neighborhood became a haven for writers, artists, musicians and political leaders. The resulting "Harlem Renaissance" in the 1920s challenged racist stereotypes, and changed the way America, and the world, saw African American culture. Nancy Giles reports.



BOOKS: Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein

Jo Ling Kent reports.

