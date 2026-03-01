Watch CBS News

UFC's Dana White on taking MMA to the next level

As CEO and president of Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dana White has done more than anyone to grow the hard-hitting sport of mixed martial arts, taking his league from obscurity to what will be its highest-profile moment this summer: a UFC match on the South Lawn of the White House. Luke Burbank talks with White about his UFC empire — and how his relationship with Donald Trump, begun in 2001 at Trump's Atlantic City casino, helped advance both their careers.
