UFC's Dana White on taking MMA to the next level As CEO and president of Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dana White has done more than anyone to grow the hard-hitting sport of mixed martial arts, taking his league from obscurity to what will be its highest-profile moment this summer: a UFC match on the South Lawn of the White House. Luke Burbank talks with White about his UFC empire — and how his relationship with Donald Trump, begun in 2001 at Trump's Atlantic City casino, helped advance both their careers.