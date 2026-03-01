A new memorial honoring Operation Desert Storm In 1991 more than half a million Americans served in Operation Desert Storm, an allied campaign that freed Kuwait from the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Today, that campaign is all but forgotten. Marine veteran Scott Stump set out to build a memorial to Desert Storm, and the 148 Americans killed in action, on the National Mall, now scheduled to open in October. He talks with CBS News national security correspondent David Martin about his obsession to memorialize a moment in time, and the opposition he had to overcome before succeeding in his quest.