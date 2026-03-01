AI company Anthropic's Dario Amodei: "We are patriots" Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of the artificial intelligence company Anthropic, says his company refused to allow its AI product, Claude, to be used by the Trump Administration without certain guidelines (such as not using its AI to power fully-autonomous weapons without any human involvement). That prompted President Trump to announce Friday that he is banning Anthropic's technology from all federal use, while Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth labeled the company "a supply chain risk to national security." Amodei talks with correspondent Jo Ling Kent about why he calls the administration's actions "retaliatory and punitive."