Fighting words from JFK grandson Jack Schlossberg For Jack Schlossberg, politics is personal. The 33-year-old grandson of President John F. Kennedy, he is out to make a name for himself, having announced a run for Congress in New York's 12th District. He talks with Mo Rocca about his pride in the Kennedy legacy name, and his refusal to refrain from mocking his opponents, saying, "The time is not now to hold back." Schlossberg also opens up about his closeness with his parents, Caroline Kennedy and Ed Schlossberg, as well as his sister, Rose, and shares memories of his late sister, Tatiana.